Barrick increases gold reserves

TORONTO – Barrick Gold Corp. reported attributable and probable mineral reserves of 69 million ounces at the end of 2021, up from 68 million ounces in 2020, with the Goldrush underground project in Nevada contributing 4.8 million ounces.

Barrick President and Chief Executive Officer Mark Bristow said that in a sector feeling the pinch of dwindling reserves and resources, successful exploration continued to replenish the company’s asset base and target pipeline, securing its business plans well into the future.

“While we look closely at all new business opportunities, we believe finding our ounces is always better than buying them. That’s why we’re still discovering real value at the end of our drill bits,” he said.

Barrick stated on Feb. 10 that it replaced its depletion of gold mineral reserves from mining by 150%, before acquisition and equity changes at South Arturo north of Carlin and Porgera in Papua New Guinea.

The Nevada Gold Mines joint venture operated by Barrick with Newmont Corp. as the 38.5% owner acquired the remaining 40% ownership of South Arturo in an exchange last year with i-80 Gold, which acquired NGM’s Lone Tree Complex.

Barrick also said the company improved the quality of its group reserve grade by 3% in 2021. The grade for all the Barrick reserves increased to 0.06 ounces per ton from 0.58 ounces in 2020.

The reserves were calculated at a gold price of $1,200 per ounce, according to Barrick. The spot gold price on Feb. 10 was $1,827.30 per ounce, but reserves are set on a conservative basis.

For Goldrush -- a Nevada Gold Mines project in the environmental impact statement process with the U.S. Bureau of Land Management to become an underground mine at Cortez -- the reserves increased by 3.6 million ounces to the 4.8 million ounces driven by completion of the updated feasibility study, Barrick stated.

The ore grade for the proven and probable reserves was at 0.257 ounces per ton, or 7.29 grams.

Barrick said NGM’s Turquoise Ridge complex also increased reserves by 1.4 million ounces before depletion, principally off the back of a revised geological model at the Turquoise Ridge underground operation.

In Tanzania, Bulyanhulu completed an updated underground feasibility study on the Deep West portion of the orebody, which allowed Barrick to increase reserves by 770,000 ounces before depletion through the conversion of inferred mineral resources.

Also in Tanzania, a fully optimized integrated mine plan at North Mara increased reserves by 1.1 million ounces before depletion, according to Barrick, which also reported Kibali in Africa more than replaced depletion and Loulo-Gounkoto replenished 98% of depletion for the year.

Total attributable group gold resources, excluding the impact of disposition and equity changes mainly related to Lagunas Norte and Porgera, grew net of depletion, resulting in a 126% replacement of depletion for Barrick.

The company also reported that measured and indicated mineral resources figured at a gold price of $1,500 per ounce stood at 160 million ounces, with an additional 42 million ounces of inferred resources.

Barrick reported that the significant increase in attributable mineral resources was led by NGM’s Carlin mine complex, where 0.91 million ounces of measured and indicated resources and 3 million ounces of inferred resources were added year-on-year.

The Carlin boost was driven by two new inferred resources, with North Leeville delivering 0.43 million ounces at 0.4 ounces per ton, or 11.5 grams, and Ren contributing 0.76 million ounces at 0.297 ounces per ton.

Barrick said that North Leeville and Ren represent future growth for the Carlin complex, and drilling continues at both targets, with mineralization open in both directions.

Mineral resources at Carlin also were added from the open pits at Gold Quarry and South Arturo, as well from underground at Leeville and Rita K, and Barrick reported that the Turquoise Ridge complex also increased resources by 1.5 million ounces.

Looking at copper, attributable mineral reserves for 2021 were estimated using a copper price of $2.75 per pound and mineral resources were figured at $3.50 per pound. Copper reserves totaled 12 billion pounds at an average grade of 0.38% in 2021 and measured and indicated copper resources were at 24 billion pounds, while inferred resources totaled 2.1 billion pounds.

“The geological improvements and remodeling are now starting to make a real impact,” said Rodney Quick, mineral resource management executive for Barrick. “The incorporation and integration of mine design optimizations are also driving many of the mineral resource additions.”

