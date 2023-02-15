Barrick Gold Corp. is open to the possibility of taking over Newmont’s share of the Nevada Gold Mines joint venture, Barrick CEO Mark Bristow told Reuters in an interview on Wednesday.

Newmont has made a $16.9 billion bid for the Australian mining company Newcrest. Newmont is the world’s largest gold producer and Newcrest is among the world’s largest, and if Newmont’s acquisition of Newcrest goes through it would result in a huge company that might shed some of its assets.

Bristow has said that Barrick is not interested in making a counterbid for Newcrest, but he said taking over 100% of Nevada Gold Mines could be a deal worth pursuing.

"I've always said that the best assets that we haven't got are the other parts of our joint ventures," Bristow told Reuters. "If there was a way of acquiring those assets I think we would be desirous of acquiring them."

Newmont’s offer to purchase Newcrest implied a 21% premium to Newcrest’s share price, and Newmont has since said it is open to going higher than $16.9 billion.

Bristow has said Barrick will stick to its “build, not buy” approach. He said paying a premium is a risk that will only lead to a profit if the price of gold or copper goes up.

In early 2019, Barrick acquired Rangold Resources for more than $6 billion and Newmont made a $10 billion offer for Canada’s Goldcorp. Barrick said it would try to acquire Newmont for an approximately $18 billion all-stock deal that would create a mining behemoth worth about $42 billion.

Barrick and Newmont sparred over the proposed merger, and Newmont proceeded with its acquisition of Goldcorp.

Barrick dropped its takeover bid and on March 19, 2019 the two companies announced that they would form a joint venture which would merge their Nevada mining operations. The two companies had each operated mines in Nevada for decades.

“We are finally taking down the fences to operate Nevada as a single entity in order to deliver full value to both sets of shareholders,” Bristow said at the time.

The companies said the joint venture would allow them to capture an estimated $500 million in average annual pre-tax synergies for the first five years.

Bristow said the agreement was a “historic accord” which made the joint venture operations in Nevada the single largest gold producing complex in the world.

Based on an analysis of assets, the joint venture agreement made Newmont the 38.5% owner and Barrick the 61.5% owner, with Barrick as the operator.