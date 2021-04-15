Barrick issues gold production figures

The page on the I-80 Fund features comments from Sacha’s Sugar Shack owner Sacha Olson. Her ice cream parlor is in Eureka.

“My business was just getting on its feet when COVID-19 hit, and we were shut down. The loan from the I-80 Fund made it possible for me to keep my business. If not for this fund, I would’ve had to close my doors permanently.”

I-80 Fund receiving loan applications It has been two months since the launch of the I-80 Fund by Nevada Gold Mines, and local businesses are applying for, and receiving low-intere…

In addition, the report includes mention of the sustainability management at the NGM ranches in Nevada that Barrick operates, as well as the company’s programs for the Western Shoshone and the $150 Chamber Checks NGM issued in April 2020 to its employees to support local businesses.

“At the beginning of last year, we set an emissions reduction target of 10% by 2030 against a 2018 baseline that combined the data from legacy Barrick and Randgold operations as well as newly acquired assets,” Bristow said. “Through the year we worked on identifying further reduction opportunities and this has enabled us to set up an updated target of at least 30% by 2030 with an interim reduction target of 15% based on projects already being implemented, while maintaining a steady production profile.”

He said Barrick’s ultimate goal is to “achieve net zero emissions by 2050, achieved primarily through greenhouse gas reductions and offsets for some hard-to-abate emissions.”