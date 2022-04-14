Barrick issues production figures for quarter

TORONTO – Barrick Gold Corp. reported preliminary gold production of 990,000 ounces in the first quarter of this year, including 459,000 ounces of gold from its 61.5% of Nevada Gold Mines, and the company stated that lower gold production was expected in the quarter.

Barrick’s figures for the first quarter of 2021 showed that companywide produced 1.1 million ounces of gold, with 485,000 of those ounces from its share of Nevada Gold Mines, a joint venture of Barrick and Newmont Corp., which owns 38.5%.

Barrick also announced on April 14 that first-quarter 2022 copper production totaled 101 million pounds, up from 93 million pounds in the first quarter of last year.

The average market price for gold in the first quarter was $1,877 per ounce, and the average copper price was $4.53 per pound, compared with the first quarter of 2021 when the average market price for gold was $1,794 per ounce and the copper price was $3.86 per pound.

The company said gold production is expected to increase throughout the year, while copper production is expected to be higher in the second half of 2022.

Production at Carlin operations totaled 229,000 ounces in the first quarter for Barrick’s share. That compares with the same figure in the first quarter of last year, according to Barrick figures.

Cortez production was at 115,000 ounces for Barrick’s share, compared with 100,000 ounces in the 2021 quarter, and Turquoise Ridge produced 67,000 gold ounces, compared with 92,000 ounces in the 2021 quarter.

The Long Canyon Mine produced 25,000 ounces of gold for Barrick’s share, down from 39,000 ounces in the 2021 quarter for Barrick’s share, and the Phoenix Mine produced 23,000 gold ounces, down from 25,000 ounces in the first quarter of last year. Phoenix produces copper and gold but NGM records production in gold ounces.

Barrick’s production outside Nevada included: 138,000 ounces for its 80% share of the Loulo-Gounkoto Mine in Mali; 104,000 ounces from its 60% share of Pueblo Viejo in the Dominical Republic; 76,000 ounces from its 45% share of Kibali in the Democratic Republic of Congo; and 56,000 ounces from its 84% share of North Mara in Tanzania.

Barrick also produced 46,000 ounces for its 50% share of Veladero in Argentina; 45,000 ounces from its 84% share of Bulyanhulu in Tanzania; 35,000 ounces of gold from its 89.7% share of Tongon in Core D’Ivoire; and 31,000 ounces from its 100% owned Hemlo Mine in Canada, according to the announcement.

Copper production included 57 million pounds from 100%-owned Lumwana in Zambia, 25 million pounds from its 50% share of Zaldivar in Chile, and 19 million pounds from its 50% share of Jabal Sayid in Saudi Arabia.

Barrick plans to release its full earnings and production results for the first quarter before the markets open on May 4.

