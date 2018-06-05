Barrick launches open pit autonomous haul trucks in Nevada

ELKO — Barrick Gold Corp. announced June 5 that the company began testing surface autonomous haulage technologies at its Arturo Joint Venture operation in Nevada, building on the use of autonomous and semi-autonomous equipment in underground operations.
“The goal is to use advances in automation technology to help Barrick prove and deliver improvements in safety, efficiency and production,” said Matt Majors, superintendent of mining operations and project manager for autonomous haulage.
Surface testing will begin with autonomous haulage at the Arturo mine, a joint venture operation between Barrick and Premier Gold Mines Ltd., located approximately 25 miles northwest of Carlin on property adjacent to Barrick’s Goldstrike operations.
“The Arturo site is the ideal environment for testing because we are in early phases of mine development and able to integrate and the autonomous technology on an existing fleet of trucks. Testing can be done without impacting production at Barrick’s core operations,” said Jerry Johnson, superintendent for open pit operations at Goldstrike.
Barrick and Premier have partnered with Utah-based Autonomous Solutions Inc. to retrofit an existing fleet of five haul trucks with autonomous kits. The company has also contracted with Sedna Industrial IT Solutions, now based in Elko, to provide to provide networking infrastructure support and maintenance. ASI began installation of the technology in early April 2018. The first truck is currently undergoing system testing and is expected to enter full operation by the end of June 2018.
“As the mining industry continues to innovate and adopt new technology at increasing speed, autonomous is quickly becoming a critical component to running a safer and more sustainable operation,” said Bill MacNevin, CEO of Barrick Nevada. “The company’s long-term sustainability is dependent on the safety and security of our employees. That is why Barrick remains committed to innovation and teaching the next generation of skills in a rapidly changing technological environment.”
The company recruited autonomous operators and staff for the project from its existing workforce. In addition, Sedna is currently recruiting and training a local team to ensure that the capability to support and expand the project remains in Elko.
Testing will continue through 2018 and include evaluation of the potential for surface autonomous technology at other Barrick operations in Nevada.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.