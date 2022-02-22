 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Barrick pays $25 million in royalty settlement

Leeville

The surface structure covering the Turf No. 3 Ventilation Shaft at Leeville in the Carlin trend was completed in early 2016. EMX Royalty Corp., which receives a 1% gross smelter return royalty from portions of Nevada Gold Mines' Leeville, Turf and other underground gold mining operations, recently received a $25 million settlement from Barrick Gold Corp. over a Carlin trend royalty dispute dating back to 2008.

 Marianne Kobak McKown

Barrick Gold Corp. has agreed to pay Bullion Monarch Mining Inc. $25 million in a settlement reached Feb. 18 over a claim of non-payment of royalties on production from properties in the Carlin trend west of Elko.

Bullion initiated the litigation on the royalty dispute in 2008. The litigation continued after EMX Royalty Corp. acquired Bullion in 2012.

Out of the $25 million settlement, $6.175 million will go to Bullion’s Reno, Nevada lawyers to cover the contingency fee.

EMX will continue to receive its 1% gross smelter return royalty from portions of Nevada Gold Mines' Leeville, Turf and other underground gold mining operations. The royalty from Leeville began going to EMX when the company acquired Bullion 10 years ago.

“The Leeville royalty is a key company asset, and has provided a significant and ongoing revenue stream to EMX since its acquisition,” the EMX website says.

The EMX website comments that Newmont’s $330 million investment in the Turf Vent Shaft project added “significant value to EMX’s Leeville royalty at no cost to the company.” The project construction started in 2012 and the Turf No. 3 Ventilation Shaft was commissioned in November 2015.

