As Barrick Gold Corp. and Newmont Goldcorp near finalization of their joint venture for Nevada gold mines, Barrick Chief Executive Officer Mark Bristow revealed its name today in the company’s earnings report.
The joint venture will be called Nevada Gold Mines.
Barrick will operate Nevada mines under the joint venture agreement that is near finalization.
Bristow said Barrick is “well advanced in establishing our new joint venture with Newmont, which has been named Nevada Gold Mines. “The organizational structures are being finalized, and we’re working together with Newmont to realize the synergies and cost reduction opportunities offered by the joint venture, which is scheduled for completion by the end of the second quarter.”
