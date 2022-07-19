Barrick plans large mine in Pakistan

Barrick president and chief executive Mark Bristow said following a meeting in Pakistan on July 19 that the Reko Diq copper-gold project, a partnership between the company, the Balochistan Provincial Government and Pakistani state-owned enterprises, will create substantial value for the province through multiple generations.

A press release from Barrick said Reko Diq is one of the world’s largest undeveloped copper-gold deposits. An agreement in principle reached between the government of Pakistan, the provincial government of Balochistan and Barrick earlier this year provides for the reconstitution and restart of the project, which has been on hold since 2011. It will be operated by Barrick and owned 50% by Barrick, 25% by the Balochistan Provincial Government and 25% by Pakistani state-owned enterprises.

The first production of copper and gold is expected in 2027 or 2028.

“Balochistan’s shareholding in Reko Diq will be fully funded by its partners and the federal government, which means that the province will reap the dividends, royalties and other benefits of its 25% ownership without having to contribute financially to the construction and operation of the mine,” Bristow said.

“It’s equally important that Balochistan and its people should see these benefits quickly. Even before construction starts, once the legalization process has been completed, we will implement a range of social development programs, supported by an upfront commitment to the improvement of healthcare, education, vocational training, food security and the provision of potable water. Social contributions are currently estimated to amount to around $70 million over the construction period, including upfront commitments of up to $3 million in the first year following closing and up to $7 million in year two.”

In addition, Reko Diq will advance royalties to the government of Balochistan of up to $5 million in the first year following closing, up to $7.5 million in the second and up to $10 million per year thereafter until commercial production starts, subject to a cumulative $50 million maximum of advance payments.

Subject to the updated feasibility study, Reko Diq is envisaged as a conventional open pit and milling operation, producing a high-quality copper-gold concentrate. It will be constructed in two phases, starting with a plant that will be able to process approximately 40 million metrics tons of ore annually, which could be doubled in five years following first production from phase one.

With its combination of large scale, low strip and good grade, Reko Diq is expected to be a multi-generational mine with a life of at least 40 years. During peak construction the project is expected to employ 7,500 people and once in production it will create 4,000 long-term jobs.

Barrick said its policy of prioritizing local employment and suppliers will have a positive impact on the local economy.