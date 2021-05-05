Barrick posts increased earnings, Nevada mines making progress

“We’re planning now to restart the permitting process for Phase 2,” said Bristow.

He also said exploration at Carlin is continuing, with drilling at North Leeville “continuing to yield high-grade results.”

On a related topic, Bristow said NGM is willing to invest in drilling companies to provide more drilling rigs for its projects.

Gold production in the first quarter was down companywide at 1.10 million ounces, compared with 1.25 million ounces in the first quarter of 2020 but Barrick reported production will be higher in the second half of the year, mainly due to mine sequencing at NGM, commissioning of a new leach pad at Veladaro in Argentina, the ramp-up of underground mining at Bulyanhulu in Tanzania and higher anticipated grades at Lumwana in Zambia.

Bristow said in the call that both Nevada Gold Mines roasters would be down in this quarter for maintenance, which is another reason gold production will be higher in the second half of the year.

In Nevada, gold production for Barrick’s 61.5% share of NGM totaled 485,000 ounces in the first quarter and on a 100% basis with Newmont’s share, NGM produced 789,000 ounces in the 2021 quarter, compared with 855,000 ounces in the 2020 quarter.