Barrick posts increased earnings, Nevada mines making progress

Barrick Gold Corp.’s adjusted net earnings of $507 million, or 29 cents per share, for the first quarter of this year soared above adjusted net earnings last year, and the company provided an optimistic update on what is happening at Nevada Gold Mines sites.
The adjusted net earnings per share were above estimates from Wall Street of 27 cents per share, and Barrick’s share price shortly before the market closed on Wednesday was $22.22, up 21 cents.
The adjusted net earnings for the first quarter of 2020 totaled $285 million, or 16 cents per share, while Barrick reported that net earnings in the 2021 quarter were $538 million, or 30 cents per share, compared with $400 million, or 22 cents per share, in the 2020 quarter.
Barrick’s president and chief executive officer, Mark Bristow, said net cash was $1.3 billion, up a half billion dollars despite the company paying $72 million in advanced taxes to the State of Nevada. The mining industry offered to prepay taxes to help during Nevada’s economic downturn due to COVID-19.
Looking at Nevada, Bristow said in the earnings call Wednesday that the third shaft at the Turquoise Ridge Mine has reached its final station, the underground development at Goldrush has intersected the first gold ore, and permitting for a second phase at Long Canyon is restarting.
He also predicted that Turquoise Ridge would become one of the largest gold mines in the world.
Bristow said that “Barrick majority-owns and operates five of the world’s 10 largest gold mines, with a sixth in the form of Turquoise Ridge waiting in the wings.”
Turquoise Ridge, which includes the nearby Twin Creeks operations under one umbrella since the formation of the Nevada Gold Mines joint venture with Newmont Corp., is developing a third shaft for the underground Turquoise Ridge operations for more hoisting capacity, more ventilation and shorter haulage distances.
Barrick is operator and majority holder of Nevada Gold Mines.
Goldrush at the Cortez Mine in Eureka and Lander counties is under development from two declines and the nearby Fourmile gold deposit is expected to tie into Goldrush.
Bristow said Goldrush “provides real potential to add to Goldrush’s value in many ways, least of all because Fourmile is a higher-grade resource,” and one of the next decisions is whether to access Fourmile from the surface or underground from Goldrush.
Fourmile is still 100% Barrick but would become part of NGM at a later point, if it looks like it will be mined.
Long Canyon Mine near Wells had been in the permitting process with the U.S. Bureau of Land Management for planned expansion before NGM was created but was then put on hold for more study, which has been done.
“We’re planning now to restart the permitting process for Phase 2,” said Bristow.
He also said exploration at Carlin is continuing, with drilling at North Leeville “continuing to yield high-grade results.”
On a related topic, Bristow said NGM is willing to invest in drilling companies to provide more drilling rigs for its projects.
Gold production in the first quarter was down companywide at 1.10 million ounces, compared with 1.25 million ounces in the first quarter of 2020 but Barrick reported production will be higher in the second half of the year, mainly due to mine sequencing at NGM, commissioning of a new leach pad at Veladaro in Argentina, the ramp-up of underground mining at Bulyanhulu in Tanzania and higher anticipated grades at Lumwana in Zambia.
Bristow said in the call that both Nevada Gold Mines roasters would be down in this quarter for maintenance, which is another reason gold production will be higher in the second half of the year.
In Nevada, gold production for Barrick’s 61.5% share of NGM totaled 485,000 ounces in the first quarter and on a 100% basis with Newmont’s share, NGM produced 789,000 ounces in the 2021 quarter, compared with 855,000 ounces in the 2020 quarter.
All-in sustaining costs averaged $932 per ounce for NGM, down from $952 per ounce in the first quarter of last year. Bristow pointed out that Long Canyon’s cash costs in the first quarter were only $79 per ounce, and the all-in sustaining cost, $156 an ounce.
The average realized gold price in the first quarter was $1,777 per ounce, which is up from the first quarter of last year when it was $1,589 per ounce but is lower than the average price in the fourth quarter of last year of $1,871 per ounce.
“The rise in the gold price has prompted a resurgence of the short-termism which has plagued the market, with some investors focusing on short-term gains rather than sustainable growth. But Barrick is building a business for the long term and our focus remains firmly on the future and on the creation and delivery of long-term value to our shareholders and all our other stakeholders,” Bristow said.
Copper revenues were up with higher copper prices, but copper production was down at 93 million pounds from 115 million pounds in the first quarter of 2020, according to the earnings report.
Barrick also announced a quarterly dividend of 9 cents per share plus the addition of the first of a three-tranche capital distribution of $750 million through the course of this year, as approved at the company’s annual meeting earlier this week.
Graham Shuttleworth, senior executive vice president and chief financial officer for Barrick, said that based on the current number of outstanding shares, the distribution of the first segment represents roughly 14 cents per share.