Barrick posts production figures

TORONTO – Barrick Gold Corp. reported that preliminary gold production for the fourth quarter of 2022 totaled 1.12 million ounces, the highest quarter of the year because of stronger performances from the Cortez and Carlin operations in Nevada and the Tongon Mine in Cote D’Ivoire.

Nevada Gold Mines production for Barrick’s 61.5% share totaled 516,000 ounces of gold in the fourth quarter, according to the Jan. 17 announcement, compared with 604,000 ounces in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Nevada Gold Mines is a joint venture of Barrick, which is the operator, and Newmont Corp., which holds 38.5%.

The NGM production for Barrick’s share included 265,000 ounces from Carlin, down from 295,000 in the 2021 quarter; 140,000 ounces from Cortez in Lander and Eureka counties, down from 169,000 ounces in the prior year’s fourth quarter; and 78,000 ounces from Turquoise Ridge in Humboldt County, down from 82,000 ounces in the 2021 quarter.

The NGM production for Barrick also included 30,000 ounces from Phoenix south of Battle Mountain, compared with 25,000 ounces in the fourth quarter of 2021; and 3,000 ounces from Long Canyon in Elko County, which is no longer mining, compared with 33,000 ounces the prior year.

For all of 2022, Nevada Gold Mines produced 1.86 million ounces of gold for Barrick’s share, down from nearly 2.04 million ounces in all of 2021, the preliminary figures for both years show.

Companywide, Barrick produced 4.14 million ounces of gold in 2022, roughly 1% lower than the 4.2 million in the company’s guidance for the year, while preliminary copper production of 440 million pounds for 2022 was in line with the guidance range of 420 million to 470 million pounds, Barrick said.

Barrick produced nearly 4.44 million ounces of gold companywide in all of 2021.

Barrick’s average realized price for gold in the fourth quarter was $1,726 per ounce, and the average market price for copper was $3.63, the Toronto-based company additionally stated. Gold prices are rising in the first quarter of this year, however, currently surpassing $1,900 an ounce.

The company also reported that in comparison with the third quarter of 2022, fourth-quarter cost of gold sales per ounce is expected to be 4% to 6% higher, total cash costs per ounce are expected to be 2% to 4% lower and all-in sustaining costs per ounce are likely to be 1% to 3% lower than in the third quarter.

The cost of sales for the third quarter of 2022 was $1,226 per ounce, the cash cost, $891 per ounce, and the all-in sustaining cost was $1,269 per ounce.

Regarding copper production, Barrick reported that copper production was lower than in the third quarter of 2022 because of higher waste stripping, lower throughput and lower grades at Lumwana in Zambia as per the mine plan.

Copper production of 96 million pounds for the fourth quarter is down from 126 million pounds in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Compared with the third quarter of 2022, copper cost of sales per pound is expected to be 38% to 40% higher in the fourth quarter, cash costs per pound, 20% to 22% higher and all-in sustaining costs are expected to be 26% to 28% higher per pound, according to Barrick.

Cost of sales for copper in the third quarter was $2.30 per pound, cash costs, $1.86 per pound, and the all-in sustaining cost was $3.13 per pound.

The company also reported earlier this week, that its president and chief executive officer, Mark Bristow, has advised the Pakistan government and the Balochistan provincial government that the company plans to finish the Reko Diq feasibility study update by the end of 2024 and is targeting first production from the giant copper and gold mine in 2028.

Barrick will operate the mine and own 50% of the project, with Balochistan holding 25% and three Pakistani state-owned enterprises sharing the remaining 25%.

Barrick’s earnings report and final production figures for the fourth quarter and the year 2022 will be released on Feb. 15.