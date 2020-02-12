Barrick posts strong fourth quarter

TORONTO — Barrick Gold Corp.’s gold production for 2019 of 5,465,000 ounces was at the top end of its guidance range while copper production of 432 million pounds was above the guidance range, the company reported Wednesday.

Announcing its results for the fourth quarter and the year, the company reported net earnings per share of $2.26 for the year and noted that its adjusted net earnings per share1 were up 46% year on year while debt net of cash was halved from 2018 to $2.2 billion. The quarterly dividend was increased by 40% from Q3, to $0.07 cents per share, which was itself a 25% increase from Q2.

In a presentation here, president and chief executive Mark Bristow said the successful formation of the Nevada Gold Mines joint venture during the year had resulted in the North American operations delivering at the midpoint of its production and cost guidance ranges. There were also strong performances from Barrick’s Latin American, Asia Pacific and Africa Middle East operations.