Barrick posts strong fourth quarter

TORONTO — Barrick Gold Corp.’s gold production for 2019 of 5,465,000 ounces was at the top end of its guidance range while copper production of 432 million pounds was above the guidance range, the company reported Wednesday.
Announcing its results for the fourth quarter and the year, the company reported net earnings per share of $2.26 for the year and noted that its adjusted net earnings per share1 were up 46% year on year while debt net of cash was halved from 2018 to $2.2 billion. The quarterly dividend was increased by 40% from Q3, to $0.07 cents per share, which was itself a 25% increase from Q2.
In a presentation here, president and chief executive Mark Bristow said the successful formation of the Nevada Gold Mines joint venture during the year had resulted in the North American operations delivering at the midpoint of its production and cost guidance ranges. There were also strong performances from Barrick’s Latin American, Asia Pacific and Africa Middle East operations.
“In the year since the completion of Barrick’s merger with Randgold Resources, we have transformed the new company while creating the world’s largest gold mining complex in Nevada in a transaction that had been unsuccessfully pursued for two decades. The Acacia minorities’ buy-out enabled us to settle that company’s long-running dispute with the Tanzanian government and to integrate its assets into our operations. We’ve also started selling off non-core assets with the disposal of our stakes in the Kalgoorlie gold mine in Australia and the agreed sale of the Massawa project in Senegal,” Bristow said.
You have free articles remaining.
“We started the year with five Tier One2 gold mines and ended it with six, thanks to the Nevada deal. We’ve also succeeded in replenishing our reserves and resources, net of depletion, at a higher grade.”
Bristow said the pace of these achievements was attributable to a flattened management structure and the transfer of responsibilities from the corporate office to the operations.
“We now have agile multi-disciplinary teams capable not only of executing complex, industry-leading corporate transactions but also of running our operations efficiently while pursuing new growth opportunities,” he said.
“The significant reduction in Barrick’s debt and the growth in its liquidity means that the company is now capable of managing its business and taking advantage of new opportunities independent of the vagaries of the capital markets. Our organic growth potential alone will support the 10-year production plan we’ll be sharing with the market in March and our exploration teams are stocking our future pipeline.”
Bristow noted that there was a strong focus on automation and clean energy across the group, while retaining and building on the operations’ social license remained a priority. Barrick’s commitment to sustainability is evidenced by the fact that more than 80% of the water used by our operations was recycled or reused.
“We believe that our ability to operate successfully depends on our ability to deliver long-term value to shareholders and other stakeholders, including the host countries, and on scrupulously managing our impact on the environment,” he said.