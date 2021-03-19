Barrick prioritizes NGM growth opportunities

An intensive strategic review by executive teams from Barrick Gold Corp. and Nevada Gold Mines has confirmed the enormous geological potential of the NGM properties and outlined key development projects, Barrick announced.

Barrick also issued the company’s annual report that cites the exploration potential at the mines operated by NGM that include three Tier One mines, which are mines with more than 10 years of life remaining, produce 500,000 gold ounces or more, and have mid-to-low cash costs.

Barrick President and Chief Executive Offer Mark Bristow said unlocking the full potential of the Nevada gold fields at what he described as one of the world’s largest and most prospective gold endowments had been one of the key drivers behind the formation of NGM.

“Barrick’s emphasis on agile management and exploration and orebody knowledge was implanted at NGM and is already delivering results,” he said.

“There are exciting opportunities for major new discoveries in the area between Turquoise Ridge and Twin Creeks, between Pipeline and Robertson in the Cortez complex, and in the Carlin Basin south of Gold Quarry. There are also good prospects of near to medium-term life of mine resource additions at North Leeville, Fourmile and Goldrush, as well as at the Ren project at the Carlin complex,” Bristow said.