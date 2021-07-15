Barrick production down in quarter

Phoenix south of Battle Mountain is a gold and copper operation but the production is measured in gold equivalent ounces.

The company also said that there was planned maintenance at the Pueblo Viejo Mine in the Dominican Republic that affected Barrick’s second-quarter production figures but stated that Barrick is still on track to achieve its 2021 production goal of 4.4 million to 4.7 million gold ounces.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Barrick operates Pueblo Viejo and owns 60%, while Newmont owns 40%.

Barrick’s production announcement states that both its Africa and Middle East region and Latin America and Asia Pacific region are trending higher in gold production, while North America is trending to the lower end.

Beyond the NGM and Pueblo Viejo operations, Barrick’s current producing gold operations include the Hemlo Mine in Canada; Veladero in Argentina, which is 50% owned by Shandong Gold; Buzwagi, Bulyanhulu and North Mara in Tanzania; Loulo-Gounkoto in Mali; Kibali in the Republic of Congo, which is 45% owned and operated by Barrick, 45% owned by AngloGold Ashanti and 10% owned by SOKIMO; and Tongon in Cote D’Ivorie.

The average price of gold in the second quarter was $1,816 per ounce, while the average market price for copper was $4.40 per pound in the quarter.