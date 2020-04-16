Barrick production tops 1 million ounces in first quarter

First-quarter costs are expected to be close to costs in the fourth quarter of last year, according to Barrick. All-sustaining costs then were $923 per ounce of gold.

Although Nevada Gold Mines production is not impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, Greg Walker, executive managing director of the joint venture, said on April 15 that he expects costs to be affected by the extra measures taken to protect employees.

Costs also will be impacted by NGM’s donations to the state and community during the pandemic, including $1.5 million to the Nevada COVID-19 Response, Relief and Recovery Task Force; $275,000 to local communities; and $100,000 to a food bank in southern Nevada, Walker said.

Bristow said in the April 16 production report that comprehensive programs to counter the spread of COVID-19 were under way at all Barrick operations, and the company has taken steps to manage the impact of the pandemic on its business.

Barrick also is providing financial aid and support to host countries.

The average market price for gold in the first quarter ending March 31 was $1,583 per ounce, and the average copper price was $2.56 per pound. Barrick’s report states that the realized copper price for the first quarter will be 12-14% below the market price because of a downward price trend over the quarter.