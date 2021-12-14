Barrick publishes Human Rights Report

TORONTO -- Barrick Gold Corp. has published a Human Rights Report outlining the company’s revised policies and standards and their implementation since the 2019 merger with Randgold Resources. Nevada Gold Mines efforts are included.

“Our policy, simply put, is to respect the human rights of all individuals impacted by our operations, including employees, contractors and external stakeholders,” said Barrick’s president and chief executive officer, Mark Bristow.

“Wherever we operate, we seek to avoid causing or contributing to human rights violations and to facilitate remedial action. The policy is guided by our philosophy of building mutually beneficial relationships with our local communities,” he said in the Dec. 10 announcement.

Barrick’s report states that Nevada Gold Mines established a Native American Community Development Committee in 2020, and NGM provided emergency food distribution and personal protection equipment to tribes during the COVID-19 pandemic and has continued investment in scholarships through the Western Shoshone Scholarship Founding.

NGM also established the I-80 Fund with a $5 million investment to support small businesses, including Native Americans but for any small business, and Barrick states that it renewed focus on strategic partnerships and community investment aimed at the long-term sustainability of Native American partner communities.

NGM is a joint venture of Barrick and Newmont Corp. Barrick holds 61.5% and is the operator, and Newmont holds the remaining 38.5%.

Worldwide, Barrick updated several standards in 2020, including the Use of Force Standard and developed a new Voluntary Principles on Security and Human Rights Standard. It also revised, updated, and restarted its human rights program, in which every operation conducts a human rights assessment on a two- to three-year cycle.

The company reported that to date, all high- and medium-risk sites have been assessed, with Kibali in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Loulo-Gounkoto in Mali completing theirs during 2021.

Barrick trained its employees and contractors in these updated standards and policies and worked with independent human rights experts, Avanzar, to develop online modules to ensure that human rights training was not hampered by Covid-19 related travel and social distancing restrictions.

Barrick stated that it also developed ‘train the trainer’ programs in 2020 to empower its site security leadership with the knowledge and skills to deliver long-term training to their teams and local public security forces.

These programs were successfully implemented at the North Mara and Bulyanhulu operations in Tanzania during 2021.

The policy is codified in Barrick’s stand-alone human rights policy and informed by the expectations of the United Nations Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights, the Voluntary Principles on Security and Human Rights and the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development Guidelines for Multinational Enterprises.

The report also provides an insight into Barrick’s key human rights issues such as non-discrimination in the workplace, health, and safety, working conditions, resettlement, security, water, and the rights of indigenous people.

The company stated that it also reflects on Barrick’s legacy human rights challenges, as well as the actions the company has taken to remedy these.

The Dec. 10 publication of the report coincides with the United Nations’ Human Rights Day, which commemorates the day, in 1948, when the UN General Assembly adopted the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

