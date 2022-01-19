Barrick reaches 2021 gold production forecast

Barrick Gold Corp. reported gold production of a little more than 1.2 million ounces for the fourth quarter of 2021 and gold production for the year of nearly 4.44 million ounces of gold, including production from its share of Nevada Gold Mines.

Nevada Gold Mines production in the fourth quarter totaled 604,000 ounces for Barrick’s 61.5% of the joint venture and nearly 2.04 million ounces of gold for the year 2021 for its share. Newmont Corp. holds 38.5% of NGM.

Toronto-based Barrick stated in the Jan. 19 announcement that the company’s preliminary production total of the year “demonstrates that despite the ongoing challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, it has met its annual guidance targets for the third consecutive year.”

The average market price for gold in the fourth quarter was $1,795 per ounce, Barrick said.

The spot gold price at mid-day Jan. 19 was $1,842.10 per ounce, and Barrick shares were at $20.11, up $1.55, at mid-day.

The company’s guidance for 2021 was between 4.4 million and 4.7 million ounces of gold, and Barrick said the fourth-quarter production was higher than the third-quarter production of 1.07 million ounces mainly due to the strong performance from Carlin and Cortez operations.

Having the roaster at Goldstrike Mine north of Carlin back at full speed after repairs were completed at the end of the third quarter allowed for increased processing of material mined at both the Carlin and Cortez mine sites, Barrick said.

Production from the NGM mines operated by Barrick was down for 2021, with NGM producing nearly 2.04 million ounces in 2021, compared with 2.13 million ounces in all of 2020.

Looking at the NGM operations, 295,000 ounces was produced in the fourth quarter from Carlin and 923,000 ounces from Carlin for 2021 for the company’s 61.5% share, compared with 260,000 ounces in the fourth quarter of 2020 and 1.02 million ounces for the year 2020.

Cortez operations produced 169,000 gold ounces in the fourth quarter of 2021 and 509,000 ounces for the year, compared with 118,000 ounces in the 2020 quarter and 491,000 ounces for that year.

Barrick’s share of gold production from the Turquoise Ridge complex in Humboldt County was 82,000 ounces in the fourth quarter and 334,000 ounces for all of 2021, compared with 91,000 ounces in the 2020 quarter and 330,000 ounces for all of 2020.

Gold production for Barrick’s share at Long Canyon Mine in Elko County was 33,000 ounces of gold for the quarter and 161,000 ounces for the year, compared with 51,000 ounces in the fourth quarter of 2020 and 160,000 ounces for the year 2020.

Phoenix south of Battle Mountain produced 25,000 gold equivalent ounces in the fourth quarter and 109,000 ounces for the year, compared with 26,000 ounces inn the 2020 quarter and 126,000 ounces for that year.

Operations in Barrick’s Africa and Middle East region and its Latin America and Asia Pacific region finished the year at their higher end of their regional guidance, according to Barrick.

Loulo-Gounkoto in Mali produced 126,000 gold ounces for Barrick’s 80% share for the quarter and 560,000 ounces for 2021, while Pueblo Viejo in the Dominican Republic produced 107,000 gold ounces for Barrick’s 60% share in the fourth quarter and 488,000 ounces for the year.

Kibali in the Democratic Republic of Congo produced 94,000 gold ounces for Barrick’s 45% share in the quarter and 366,000 ounces for the year, and North Mara in Tanzania produced 69,000 ounces of gold in the fourth quarter for Barrick’s 84% share and 260,000 ounces for the year.

Veladero in Argentina produced 61,000 ounces for Barrick’s 50% share in the quarter, and 172,000 ounces for its share for all of 2021, while Bulyanhulu in Tanzania produced 57,000 ounces of gold in the fourth quarter for Barrick’s 84% share and 178,000 ounces for the year.

Tongon in Cote D’Ivoie produced 50,000 gold ounces for Barrick’s 89.7% share in the fourth quarter and 187,000 ounces for the year, and Hemlo in Canada produced 35,000 ounces for Barrick’s 100% ownership for the quarter and 150,000 ounces for 2021.

Preliminary copper production for all of 2021 totaled 415 million pounds, which was also within the company’s guidance of between 410 million and 460 million pounds. Fourth-quarter copper production was 126 million pounds.

The average market price for copper was $4.40 per pound in the fourth quarter.

Lumwana in Zambia produced 78 million pounds of copper for the fourth quarter, and that 100% owned mine produced 242 million pounds for the year, while the Zaldivar Mine in Chile produced 27 million pounds of copper for Barrick’s 50% share for the quarter and 97 million pounds for the year.

Jabal Sayid in Saudi Arabia produced 21 million pounds of copper for Barrick’s 50% share in the quarter and 76 million pounds of copper in all of 2021 for Barrick’s share, according to the production announcement.

Barrick will confirm production figures in its full earnings report for the fourth quarter and the year 2021. The report will be issued before the markets open on Feb. 16.

