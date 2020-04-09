Barrick releases sustainability report

The company also recorded zero major environmental incidents in 2019 and exceeded its water efficiency target of 70%. It has put in place a long-term strategy to manage climate risk and protect biodiversity and remains vigilant in the monitoring of tailings storage facilities, Barrick states.

Bristow says the most significant contribution a mining company can make to society is to create long-lasting economic opportunities and notes that in 2019 Barrick distributed more than $9.3 billion to host country governments, its workforce, suppliers, host communities and beyond. It prioritizes local recruitment and last year directly employed more than 21,800 of its host country nationals (approximately 97% of employees) and spent more than $4.4 billion on goods and services from businesses in host countries.

“At the time of writing we are engaged in managing the impacts of the coronavirus epidemic on our people and our business. This includes the implementation of strict hygiene protocols at our mine gates and across our sites. We are also working closely with the clinics, hospital and medical professionals in our communities to ensure that they are properly resourced should an outbreak occur,” he says.

Also in the report, Barrick’s Sustainability Executive Grant Beringer says that a sound environmental, social and governance (ESG) strategy should be measurable.