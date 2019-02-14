Barrick Gold Corp. had a net loss of $1.2 billion in the fourth quarter of 2018 due to charges related to problems at two South American Mines, but the company had good news about Nevada operations and projects that point to long-term production in the state.
Barrick’s loss of $1.2 billion, or $1.02 per share, compared with a net loss of $314 million, or 27 cents a share, in the fourth quarter of 2017, because of impairment writedowns at the Lagunas Norte Mine in Peru and at Veladaro in Argentina. Veladero is a 50-50 partnership with Shandong Gold.
Net earnings for the quarter totaled $69 million, or 6 cents per share, compared with $253 million, or 27 cents per share, while revenue in the fourth quarter was $1.9 billion, down from $2.2 billion in the 2017 quarter.
Gold production was 1.26 million ounces in the quarter at a cost of sales of $980 per ounce and all-in sustaining costs of $788 per ounce, compared with production of nearly 1.34 million ounces in the 2017 quarter. Copper production was 109 million pounds, up from 99 million pounds last year.
Barrick Nevada, including the Cortez and Goldstrike operations, totaled 620,000 ounces in the fourth quarter, compared with 530,000 ounces in the 2017 quarter. Production for Barrick’s 75 percent share of Turquoise Ridge Mine was 74,000 ounces, up from 64,000 ounces last year. Newmont Mining Corp. owns the other 25 percent share of Turquoise Ridge in Humboldt County.
Cost of sales for Barrick Nevada was $792 per ounce in the 2018 fourth quarter, compared with $794 in the 2017 quarter. At Turquoise Ridge, the costs were up at $802 per ounce from $672 in the 2017 quarter.
For 2019, the company forecast production of 5.1 million to 5.6 million ounces, now that Barrick and Randgold Resources have been merged since Jan. 1.
Goldrush
The fourth-quarter report was the last for Barrick before the merger with Randgold Resources and Barrick’s earnings presentation on Feb. 13 featured the upbeat look at Nevada assets, including the combination of the Fourmile gold discovery with Goldrush in the Cortez district into a single Goldrush project.
“They are still two different parts of the project, but every indication is they will be a continuous orebody,” Barrick President and Chief Executive Officer Mark Bristow said in a Feb. 13 earnings conference call.
He said ongoing development of twin exploration declines at Goldrush will provide access to the heart of the orebody for further drilling and conversion of resources into gold reserves, and the exploration declines can transit to operational later.
Red Quick, Barrick’s mineral resources management and evaluation executive, confirmed in the Barrick presentation that the project’s feasibility study is slated for completion in early 2020.
Probable gold reserves at Goldrush rose by 35 percent to 2 million ounces in 2018. Measured and indicated resources total 9.4 million ounces. Barrick stated, however, that conversion of most of the remaining resources to reserves won’t begin until the exploration declines are completed so they aren’t expected for years.
Inferred resources for Goldrush, including Fourmile, are now at 3.6 million ounces, and Barrick reported the company will continue to test the gap between Goldrush and Fourmile.
Barrick also reported the company believes there is the potential for more discoveries the size of Goldrush, so the company is evaluating whether to increase ore process capacity in the Nevada region.
Bristow said there is exciting potential in Nevada.
Turquoise Ridge
Shaft sinking and construction at Turquoise is on track, Bristow said.
Construction of the third shaft is advancing on schedule and on budget, and completion of the shaft is expected to increase annual production to more than 500,000 ounces per year for the two owners at an average cost of sales of $720 per ounce, according to the Barrick earnings report.
Bristow also said both Goldrush and Turquoise Ridge have the potential to become Tier One mines.
Barrick’s update on the Cortez Deep South project states that the project will contribute roughly 300,000 ounces of annual gold production when fully ramped up between 2024 and 2028, with initial production starting in 2022.
The U.S. Bureau of Land Management’s environmental impact statement for the project was published last fall.
Bristow also said Nevada was a destination with enormous upside through brownfield extensions, new discoveries and combination opportunities with other operators in the area.
At Goldstrike, Barrick has renewed its focus on a section of the Post Fault north of the Meikle underground mine that hasn’t been fully tested. The company also said this corridor is the focus of underground mining expansion and resource additions as development advances north from the Banshee deposit.
In the phone conference, Bristow said the new Barrick will be focusing on the geological side and mine life, rather than high-grade mining to boost cash flow, throughout all its operations, not just Nevada.
In addition to updates on gold operations in Nevada, Barrick also reported that its Willow Creek Reservoir is being restored at a cost of $1.7 million and 20,000 manhours. The reservoir built in the 1920s drained in December 2017 after a gate malfunction.
The company reported Barrick volunteers have helped install proper fish habitats, and Nevada Bighorns Unlimited will fund the restocking of fish this spring. The public will be able to access the reservoir again in the spring, although the fish won’t yet be returned to natural levels.
Barrick and the Nevada Department of Wildlife are now partnering in managing reservoir maintenance and fish stocks.
“Barrick has a record of responsible water management and this agreement again demonstrates its desire to be a good corporate citizen,” said Caleb McAdoo, NDOW’s habitat supervisor for the eastern region. “The reservoir is important to Nevadans, and our agreement will ensure its longevity and optimal use.”
