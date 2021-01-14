Barrick reports production figures

For Carlin operations, NGM’s production for Barrick’s account totaled 260,000 ounces of gold, including 40% ownership in South Arturo. That compares with 276,000 ounces in the fourth quarter of 2019. For all of 2020, Carlin produced 1.02 million ounces for the year for Barrick’s share.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Cortez Mine produced 118,000 ounces in the fourth quarter, down from 133,000 ounces in the same quarter of 2019, and production for the year is 491,000 ounces, according to Barrick’s announcement.

Turquoise Ridge in Humboldt County produced 91,000 ounces of gold in the fourth quarter of 2020, down from 111,000 gold ounces in the fourth quarter of 2019, and Barrick’s share of gold production from the mine in 2020 was 330,000 ounces. Turquoise Ridge figures include the nearby Twin Creeks Mine.

The Phoenix Mine near Battle Mountain, which produces gold and copper but is reported in gold, produced 26,000 ounces of gold in the fourth quarter, compared with 31,000 ounces the prior year, and 126,000 ounces for all of 2020.

Long Canyon between Wells and West Wendover produced 51,000 ounces of gold for Barrick’s share of NGM in the fourth quarter, compared with 34,000 ounces in the 2019 quarter. Long Canyon’s gold production for all of 2020 was 160,000 ounces, according to the preliminary figures.