TORONTO – Barrick Gold Corp. announced preliminary figures for the first quarter, including 416,000 ounces of gold production for Barrick’s 61.5% share of Nevada Gold Mines, 952 million ounces of gold companywide, and 88 million pounds of copper production.

“We remain on track to achieve our full year gold and copper guidance,” stated the April 13 announcement, referring to the company’s estimate of 4.2 million to 4.6 million ounces of gold production this year and 420 million to 470 million pounds of copper.

Barrick also reported that even as gold prices are currently climbing above the $2,000 mark the average market price for gold in the first quarter that ended March 31 was $1,890 per ounce, and the average copper price was $4.05 per pound.

The gold price has been on an upward trend, with the April 13 spot price on the New York market closing at $2,040.10 per ounce.

In Nevada, Carlin operations produced 166,000 gold ounces for Barrick’s share in the first quarter. Barrick operates Nevada Gold Mines and owns 61.5%, while Newmont Corp. holds the remaining 38.5% of the joint venture that encompasses the Carlin, Cortez, Turquoise Ridge, Phoenix and Long Canyon mines.

Carlin’s production for the 2023 quarter compared with 229,000 ounces in the first quarter of last year, and Cortez near Crescent Valley produced 140,000 ounces for Barrick’s share, compared with 115,000 ounces of gold in the 2022 quarter.

Turquoise Ridge in Humboldt County produced 81,000 ounces for Barrick in the first quarter of this year, compared with 67,000 gold ounces in the 2022 quarter, and Phoenix south of Battle Mountain, 27,000 ounces for Barrick’s share in the first quarter of 2023, up from 23,000 ounces in the 2022 quarter.

Long Canyon, located in Elko County between Wells and West Wendover, is no longer mining but produced 2,000 ounces from residual leaching in the 2023 quarter. Long Canyon produced 25,000 ounces of gold in the first quarter of last year.

Barrick reported on April 13 that it still expects gold production in 2023 to increase this year, with the first quarter having the lowest production, and copper production is expected to be higher in the second half of the year.

The company said the lower first-quarter production was lower than the fourth quarter of last year because of lower production at Carlin, mainly due to annual roaster maintenance, conversion of the Goldstrike autoclave to a conventional carbon-in-leach process, and the harsh Nevada winter.

Barrick also stated that production was down at Kibali in the Democratic Republic of Congo because of lower ore grades due to mine sequencing.

Barrick produced 1.12 million ounces of gold companywide in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Preliminary copper production for the first quarter of 88 million ounces is down from 101 million pounds produced in the first quarter of 2022, with copper production in the first quarter of 2023 totaling 48 million pounds from Lumwana in Zambia, 22 million pounds from Zaldivar in Chile, and 18 million pounds from Jabal Sayid in Saudi Arabia.

Barrick holds 50% of Zaldivar and Jabal Sayid but 100% of Lumwana.

Barrick additional reported that it expects all-in sustaining costs to be 9% to 11% higher in the first quarter of this year, compared with the fourth quarter of 2022, when they were $1,242 per ounce.

Barrick will be announcing earnings and more on gold and copper production with a news release before markets open on May 3.