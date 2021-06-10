Barrick reports share distribution

TORONTO – Barrick Gold Corp. confirmed that the per share amount of the first $250 million tranche of a return of capital distribution totaling $750 million to be paid on June 15 will be a little more than 14 cents per share, based on the number of issued and outstanding shares as of the May 28 record date.

This follows the approval by shareholders at Barrick’s annual meeting in May of the total $750 million return of capital distribution. The remaining distribution of $500 million is expected to be paid in two equal tranches to shareholders of record on dates to be determined in August and November, Barrick stated.

On June 15, Barrick will also pay a previously declared dividend of 9 cents per share for the first quarter of 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 28.

“Our overall return to shareholders for 2021 is one of the highest in the industry and marks another milestone in our journey towards our objective of building the world's most valued gold company,” said Barrick’s senior executive vice president and chief financial officer, Graham Shuttleworth.

“Our strong balance sheet and cash flows, and our 10-year production outlook anchored by our Tier One gold assets, position us well to continue creating and delivering value to our investors and our other stakeholders,” he said in the June 10 announcement.

