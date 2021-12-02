Barrick reports share figure for final tranche

TORONTO – Barrick Gold Corp. has confirmed that the per share amount of the third and final $250 million tranche of a return of capital distribution of $750 million will be paid on Dec. 15.

The amount will be $0.1405058 per share, based on the number of issued and outstanding shares as of Nov. 30 for the distribution, and Barrick also will pay 9 cents per share for the third-quarter dividend on Dec. 15.

“The payment of the $750 million return of capital distribution over the course of 2021, along with our quarterly dividend payments, will result in a total cash return to shareholders of approximately $1.4 billion during the year, which represents the highest annual cash payout to shareholders in Barrick’s history,” said the company’s senior executive vice president and chief financial officer, Graham Shuttleworth.

“Even after these record annual distributions, our balance sheet remains exceptionally strong as a result of our robust operational and financial performance, leaving Barrick in a position to maintain our commitment to provide our shareholders with meaningful returns while continuing to invest in our future growth and development,” he said in the Dec. 1 announcement.

Shareholders had agreed back in May at the annual meeting to return the $750 million to shareholders, and Barrick has done so in three stages.

