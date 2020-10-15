Barrick reports third-quarter production

Barrick Gold Corp. on Thursday announced preliminary third-quarter gold production of 1.16 million ounces, including 538,000 ounces for its 61.5 percent of the Nevada Gold Mines joint venture, which is up 3,000 ounces for NGM from the 2019 quarter.

Companywide, the 1.16 million ounces of gold produced in the third quarter is down from 1.31 million ounces in the 2019 quarter, reflecting the loss of gold production from the Porgera Mine in Papua New Guinea, which is on care and maintenance during a dispute with the government.

The third-quarter production for Barrick compares with 535,000 ounces in the same period of last year for Nevada Gold Mines, which is operated by Barrick. Newmont Corp. holds the remaining 38.5 percent of the joint venture that kicked off on July 1, 2019.

Toronto-based Barrick’s share of Carlin production totaled 276,000 ounces of gold in the third quarter, including NGM’s 60 percent share of South Arturo. Premier Gold Mines Ltd. holds 40 percent of South Arturo. The third-quarter Carlin production compared with 278,000 ounces in the 2019 quarter.