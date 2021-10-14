Barrick reports third-quarter production

Barrick Gold Corp. produced 1.09 million ounces of gold in the third quarter, with its share of Nevada Gold Mines’ production at 495,000 ounces, and the company stated it remains on track to reach its guidance for gold production this year.

Companywide production was down, however, from 1.16 million ounces in the 2020 quarter, and Barrick’s share of NGM production was down, from 538,000 ounces in the third quarter of last year.

Barrick holds 61.5% of the NGM joint venture and is the operator, with the remaining 38.5% held by Newmont Corp.

Toronto-based Barrick stated that while it expects to meet production goals, the North American production is at the lower end of guidance because of mill failure at the Goldstrike roaster north of Carlin earlier this year.

Barrick’s production estimate for 2021 is between 4.4 million and 4.7 million ounces of gold and 410 million to 460 million pounds of copper.

Fourth-quarter gold production will be the strongest, following repair of the mill at the roaster late in the third quarter, but Carlin and Cortez operations in Nevada will be at the lower end of guidance ranges for the year, while the Phoenix and Long Canyon mines in Nevada will be at the top of their ranges, the company reported.