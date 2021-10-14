Barrick reports third-quarter production

Barrick Gold Corp. produced 1.09 million ounces of gold in the third quarter, with its share of Nevada Gold Mines’ production at 495,000 ounces, and the company stated it remains on track to reach its guidance for gold production this year.
Companywide production was down, however, from 1.16 million ounces in the 2020 quarter, and Barrick’s share of NGM production was down, from 538,000 ounces in the third quarter of last year.
Barrick holds 61.5% of the NGM joint venture and is the operator, with the remaining 38.5% held by Newmont Corp.
Toronto-based Barrick stated that while it expects to meet production goals, the North American production is at the lower end of guidance because of mill failure at the Goldstrike roaster north of Carlin earlier this year.
Barrick’s production estimate for 2021 is between 4.4 million and 4.7 million ounces of gold and 410 million to 460 million pounds of copper.
Fourth-quarter gold production will be the strongest, following repair of the mill at the roaster late in the third quarter, but Carlin and Cortez operations in Nevada will be at the lower end of guidance ranges for the year, while the Phoenix and Long Canyon mines in Nevada will be at the top of their ranges, the company reported.
Barrick stated that production at the Turquoise Ridge Mine in Humboldt County will be below its guidance range, however, although full-year production is still expected to be higher than in 2020.
Production at the Hemlo Mine in Canada also likely will be under guidance due to a lower ramp-up of underground development because of COVID-19 movement restrictions, according to the Oct. 14 announcement.
Barrick’s share of Carlin gold production in the quarter ending Sept. 30 was 209,000 ounces, compared with 275,000 ounces in the 2020 quarter, and Cortez produced 130,000 ounces, compared with 113,000 ounces last year.
Turquoise Ridge produced 82,000 ounces in the quarter for Barrick’s share, up from 76,000 ounces in the 2020 quarter, and Long Canyon near Wells produced 43,000 ounces, comparable to the 2020 quarter.
Phoenix south of Battle Mountain produced 31,000 gold ounces, compared with 30,000 ounces in the third quarter of last year. Phoenix’s total is a consolidation of copper and gold production figures because NGM reports gold equivalent production for Phoenix.
The Carlin production includes Barrick’s share of NGM’s 60% ownership of the South Arturo operations on the Carlin Trend that is expected to become 100% under an arrangement with i-80 Gold Corp.
The deal between NGM and i-80 Gold gives NGM full ownership of the South Arturo Mine and gives i-80 Gold the Lone Tree and Buffalo Mountain properties owned by NGM.
NGM also receives a low-cost option to acquire i-80 Gold’s Rodeo Creek exploration property adjacent to South Arturo on the Carlin Trend, and i-80 Gold will have the right to use NGM gold processing facilities for a time.
The company reported that the average market price for gold in the third quarter was $1,790 per ounce, and the average market price for copper was $4.25 per pound. Barrick stated, however, that its average realized copper price may be lower because of provisional pricing adjustments that reflect the downward trend in copper prices in the third quarter.
Barrick produced 100 million pounds of copper in the third quarter, compared with 103 million pounds in the 2020 quarter, and the company said the fourth quarter is expected to be the strongest for copper, mainly driven by higher grades from Lumwana Mine in Zambia.
Barrick is releasing complete third-quarter earnings and production reports on Nov. 4.