Barrick reports third-quarter production

TORONTO – Barrick Gold Corp. announced gold production of 988,000 million ounces for the third quarter and stated that access to high-grade ore expected late in the quarter from Nevada Gold Mines operations is now slated for the fourth quarter, “which should drive a strong finish to the year.”

The preliminary gold production total is down from 1.09 million ounces in the third quarter of 2021, while copper production of 123 million pounds in the 2022 quarter was up from 100 million pounds in the third quarter of last year.

Nevada Gold Mines production for Barrick’s share of the joint venture with Newmont Corp. was 425,000 ounces of gold in the third quarter, down from 495,000 ounces in the 2021 quarter. Barrick owns 61.5% of NGM and is the operator. Newmont holds the remaining 38.5%.

NGM’s Carlin operations produced 229,000 gold ounces in the third quarter for Barrick’s share, up from 209,000 in the 2021 quarter, and Cortez operations produced 98,000 ounces for Barrick, down from 130,000 ounces in the third quarter of last year, according to the Oct. 13 production report from Barrick.

Turquoise Ridge in Humboldt County produced 62,000 ounces, down from 82,000 ounces in the third quarter of 2021. Long Canyon in Elko County produced 6,000 ounces in the quarter, down from 43,000 ounces in the 2021 quarter, and Phoenix south of Battle Mountain produced 30,000 gold ounces for Barrick’s share, compared with 31,000 ounces in the 2021 quarter.

Phase one mining at Long Canyon ended back in May, Barrick pointed out.

Barrick stated that it remains on track companywide to achieve production guidance for this year of 4.2 million to 4.6 million ounces of gold and 420 to 470 million pounds of copper, with gold expected to be at the low end of the range and copper at the midpoint.

The average market price for gold in the third quarter was $1,729 per ounce, while the closing price at the end of the quarter was $1,672 per ounce, the company said, and the average market price for copper was $3.51 per pound.

Barrick said the average realized copper price is expected to be 7% to 9% below the third-quarter average market price for copper primarily as a result of provisional pricing adjustments that reflect the decrease in the copper price near the end of the third quarter.

Toronto-based Barrick also reported that third-quarter gold production was lower than in the second quarter, when the total was 1.04 million ounces, as a strong performance from Pueblo Viejo in the Dominican Republic was offset by lower production at Veladero in Argentina and Carlin and Turquoise Ridge in Nevada.

Gold production at Barrick’s operations outside Nevada in the third quarter included 130,000 ounces from 80% owned Loulo-Gounkoto in Mali; 121,000 ounces for its 60% share of Pueblo Viejo; 83,000 ounces for its 45% share of Kibali, Democratic Republic of Congo; 71,000 ounces for its 84% of North Mara, Tanzania; 48,000 ounces for its 84% share of Bulyanhulu, Tanzania; 41,000 ounces for its 50% share of Veladero; 41,000 ounces for its 89.7% share of Tongon in Cote D’Ivoire, and 28,000 ounces for its 100% ownership of Hemlo in Canada.

Barrick’s copper production in the third quarter included 82 million pounds from 100%-owned Lumwana in Zambia, 23 million pounds for its 50% share of Zaldivar, Chile, and 18 million pounds for its 50% share of Jabal Sayid, Saudi Arabia.

Barrick also reported that total cost of sales per ounce for the third quarter is expected to be in line with the second quarter cost of $1,216 per ounce, while total cash costs per ounce and all-in sustaining costs per ounce are expected to be 3% to 5% higher in the third quarter. The total cash cost in the second quarter was $855 per ounce and the all-in cost was $1,212 per ounce.

Barrick’s earnings report and additional production details comes out Nov. 3.