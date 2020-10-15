Barrick reports third-quarter production

Barrick Gold Corp. on Thursday announced preliminary third-quarter gold production of 1.16 million ounces, including 538,000 ounces for its 61.5% of the Nevada Gold Mines joint venture, which is up 3,000 ounces for NGM from the 2019 quarter.
Companywide, the 1.16 million ounces of gold produced in the third quarter is down from 1.31 million ounces in the 2019 quarter, reflecting the loss of gold production from the Porgera Mine in Papua New Guinea, which is on care and maintenance during a dispute with the government.
The third-quarter production for Barrick compares with 535,000 ounces in the same period of last year for Nevada Gold Mines, which is operated by Barrick. Newmont Corp. holds the remaining 38.5% of the joint venture that kicked off on July 1, 2019.
Toronto-based Barrick’s share of Carlin production totaled 276,000 ounces of gold in the third quarter, including NGM’s 60% share of South Arturo. Premier Gold Mines Ltd. holds 40% of South Arturo. The third-quarter Carlin production compared with 278,000 ounces in the 2019 quarter.
The company also stated that gold production for its share of Cortez was 113,000 ounces in the quarter, down from 126,000 ounces; Turquoise Ridge, 76,000 ounces, down from 82,000 ounces; Phoenix, 30,000 ounces, up from 25,000 ounces; and Long Canyon, 43,000 ounces, up from 24,000 ounces in the 2019 quarter.
Barrick reported the average market price for gold in the third quarter was $1,909 per ounce, compared with $1,476 per ounce in the third quarter of last year.
Companywide, Barrick also announced that copper production in the third quarter totaled 103 million pounds. The company said production at Lumwana in Zambia was affected by plant maintenance.
The average price of copper in the quarter was $2.96 per pound.
Barrick also stated that the company expects to achieve its guidance for gold production for the year of between 4.6 million and 5 million ounces, although it continues to closely monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and guidance could be impacted if operations are disrupted by the coronavirus.
Barrick revised its guidance after shutting down Progera in April, however. Reuters reported Thursday there is a chance the mine will return to operation.
The news agency stated that Papua New Guinea and Barrick had reached an agreement in principle, with Barrick Niugini Ltd. to continue as mine operator. Barrick Niugini is a joint venture between Barrick and China’s Zijin Mining Group.
Barrick will be releasing full third-quarter financial results on Nov. 5.
