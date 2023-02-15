Barrick Gold Corp. reported adjusted net earnings of $220 million, or 13 cents per share, for the fourth quarter of 2022, down from $626 million, or 35 cents per share, for the fourth quarter of 2021, and the company’s update included news about the new Dorothy exploration target at Fourmile in Nevada.

Barrick’s adjusted net earnings for the year 2022 totaled nearly $1.33 billion, or 75 cents per share, down from nearly $2.07 billion, or $1.15 per share, in the year 2021.

“Looking back, the past year didn’t turn out as well as expected,” President and Chief Executive Officer Mark Bristow said in his earnings presentation, linking the lower profits to geopolitical deterioration, high interest rates, high inflation and high risks.

He said, however, that “gold was one of the better performing asset classes, and it’s good to see copper prices picking up.”

Barrick’s realized gold price for the fourth quarter was $1,728 per ounce, while the average realized gold price was $1,795 for the year 2022, compared with $1,790 per ounce in all of 2021. The gold price closed on Feb. 15 at $1,836.40 per ounce.

The realized copper price for the fourth quarter was $3.81 per pound, which was up from $3.24 in the third quarter of 2022. For the year 2022, the realized copper price was $3.85 per pound, compared with $4.32 per pound in 2021.

The Toronto-based company also announced a new share buyback program of up to $1 billion and stated that the company returned a record $1.6 billion to shareholders in 2022 through dividends and share buybacks.

Bristow said the goal of the buy-back program is to prevent Barrick from getting “caught without a way to stop a negative run on our stock.”

The company’s share price closed Feb. 15 at $17.17, down 64 cents.

Barrick additionally announced a 10-cent dividend per share, which Bristow said was lower because of the 2022 buy-back program. The third-quarter dividend was 15 cents per share.

On the plus side, Barrick stated in its Feb. 15 earnings report that gold reserves and resources were up at the end of 2022. Attributable proven and probable gold reserves totaled 76 million ounces at the end of 2022, up 6.7 million ounces from the prior year.

The companywide reserves net of depletion from mining and calculated at $1,300 per ounce of gold, had an average grade of nearly 0.06 ounces per ton. Reserves were figures at $1,200 per ounce in 2021.

Bristow said that “our continued success in not only replenishing but also unlocking significant value in our asset base shows the unmatched potential of our organic pipeline.”

This pipeline of growth includes the Dorothy discovery, and Bristow said Dorothy was a “particularly exciting target” with high-grade gold drill intersections and potential to bring Fourmile and Goldrush to 20 million ounces of gold resources.

Fourmile is Barrick’s 100% owned exploration site near the Cortez Mine in Nevada, but Goldrush is a Nevada Gold Mines joint venture project. Barrick is the NGM operator and owns 61.5% of the joint venture. Newmont Corp. owns the 38.5% remainder of NGM.

Bristow said Fourmile could be rolled into NGM and Barrick has the final say and would base it on a formula, and Newmont would then share in the exploration costs. Fourmile could share Goldrush infrastructure or Fourmile could be accessed from the north, he said.

“Fourmile has a much higher grade than Goldrush,” Bristow said.

The company reported that the final environmental impact statement on Goldrush is completed and NGM submitted a briefing package on the EIS to the U.S. Bureau of Land Management in January. Barrick said it still expects a record of decision to be issued in the first half of this year.

Meanwhile, mine development and test sloping is continuing at Goldrush in the Red Hill zone, where dewatering of the orebody isn’t required and development continues on exploration drifts above the Goldrush orebody for future underground drilling platforms, according to the supplemental and more detailed report.

Other progress in Nevada announced in the earnings report included commissioning of the third shaft at the Turquoise Ridge underground operations in Humboldt County.

Bristow said in his presentation that the “big focus for growth in Nevada itself,” including at North Leeville and Ren north of Carlin, Robertson at Cortez, where “we’ve just started drilling it out,” and exploration of the former fence line between Turquoise Ridge and Twin Creeks, which is now part of the Turquoise Ridge complex.

The company stated that prefeasibility studies for a proposed Robertson open pit have been completed.

Gold production for the year 2022 was more than 4.1 million ounces, and Barrick stated this total came in a year where impacts to production included infrastructural issues at Turquoise Ridge and replacement of a rock winder at Kibali in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Barrick reported that Nevada Gold Mines production on a 100% basis for 2022 totaled nearly 3.03 million ounces, and Barrick’s share was 1.86 million ounces. The 100% production from NGM operations in 2021 was slightly higher at 3.31 million ounces for 2022.

NGM’s Carlin operations produced 1.57 million ounces in the year on a 100% basis, while Cortez produced 826,000 ounces, Turquoise Ridge, 543,000 ounces, Phoenix, 178,000 ounces, and Long Canyon, 261,000 ounces. Mining has ended at Long Canyon.

Also in Nevada, gold reserves included 10 million for Carlin for Barrick’s share, 9.6 million ounces for Cortez for Barrick’s share, 2 million at Phoenix for Barrick’s share and 8 million ounces for Barrick’s share of Turquoise Ridge. Robertson added 1 million ounces of reserves for the first time.

Attributable measured and indicated gold resources for 2022 companywide stand at 180 million ounces with a further 42 million ounces of inferred resources, Barrick reported.

The company’s mineral resource management and evaluation executive, Simon Bottoms, said in the earnings announcement that “the substantial growth in our mineral resources lays the long-term foundation to potentially grow our current attributable production profile of approximately 5.5 million gold equivalent ounces per year to approximately 6.5 million gold equivalent ounces per year by the end of this decade, which would include production from Reko Diq and the Lumwana Super Pit.”

Reko Dig is the copper and gold project Barrick is operating in Pakistan. Lumwana is in Zambia.

Barrick’s copper production for the fourth quarter was 96 million pounds, and copper production for all of 2022 was 440 million pounds, up from 415 million pounds in 2021.

All-in sustaining costs for Barrick’s companywide operations was $1,242 per ounce in the fourth quarter, and $1,222 per ounce for the year 2022, up from $1,026 per ounce in 2021.

Although adjusted net earnings at 13 cents for the fourth quarter were a penny higher than the forecast from Bloomberg, the company’s net earnings without adjustments were in red ink at $735 million, or a 42-cent loss, for the quarter. Net earnings for 2022 totaled $432 million, down from $2.02 million in 2021.

The company stated that the loss was partially due to a $950 million goodwill impairment for Loulo-Gounkoto in Mali and asset impairments, including $32 million for Long Canyon in Elko County. Mining has ended at Long Canyon.

In another portion of the earnings report, Barrick said the solar facility at the TS Power Plant at Dunphy is expected to go into commercial production in the second quarter of 2024 and supply 17% of NGM’s annual energy needs while reducing carbon emissions.