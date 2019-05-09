ELKO – Barrick Gold Corp. hosted a community stakeholder reception Thursday evening in Elko, with CEO Mark Bristow and other company executives on hand to provide updates on the status of the joint venture between Barrick and Newmont Goldcorp Corp.
Bristow said the venture was a classic case of the whole being more valuable than the sum of its parts.
“Nevada Gold Mines will have three Tier One gold mines: Barrick’s Cortez; the combination of Barrick’s Goldstrike and Newmont Goldcorp’s Carlin; and Barrick’s Turquoise Ridge with Newmont Goldcorp’s Twin Creeks. In addition, our Goldrush-Fourmile project has the potential to become the fourth,” he said. “It will be one of the world’s greatest gold mining operations and will create sustainable, long-term value for all its stakeholders, not least the State and people of Nevada.”
The company was displaying a new logo for the operation, which it announced Wednesday would be called Nevada Gold Mines.
Bristow announced that Greg Walker, currently head of operations for Barrick’s North American region, had been appointed as Executive Managing Director of Nevada Gold Mines. He said Walker will head a team representing a balanced combination of Barrick and Newmont Goldcorp executives with dynamic energetic talent moving up into leadership positions.
Nevada Gold Mines, owned 61.5 percent by Barrick and 38.5 percent by Newmont Goldcorp, will be operated by Barrick. The operations making up the joint venture produced in excess of 4 million ounces of gold in 2018, more than double the next largest gold mining complex.
Bristow also visited Elko in March to announce the joint venture.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.