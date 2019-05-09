{{featured_button_text}}
Barrick CEO in Elko

Barrick Gold Corp. CEO Mark Bristow, right, speaks with Elko residents Thursday evening at Dalling Hall. It was Bristow's second visit to Elko in two months.

 TIM BURMEISTER, Elko Daily Free Press

ELKO – Barrick Gold Corp. hosted a community stakeholder reception Thursday evening in Elko, with CEO Mark Bristow and other company executives on hand to provide updates on the status of the joint venture between Barrick and Newmont Goldcorp Corp.

Bristow said the venture was a classic case of the whole being more valuable than the sum of its parts.

“Nevada Gold Mines will have three Tier One gold mines: Barrick’s Cortez; the combination of Barrick’s Goldstrike and Newmont Goldcorp’s Carlin; and Barrick’s Turquoise Ridge with Newmont Goldcorp’s Twin Creeks. In addition, our Goldrush-Fourmile project has the potential to become the fourth,” he said. “It will be one of the world’s greatest gold mining operations and will create sustainable, long-term value for all its stakeholders, not least the State and people of Nevada.”

The company was displaying a new logo for the operation, which it announced Wednesday would be called Nevada Gold Mines.

Bristow announced that Greg Walker, currently head of operations for Barrick’s North American region, had been appointed as Executive Managing Director of Nevada Gold Mines. He said Walker will head a team representing a balanced combination of Barrick and Newmont Goldcorp executives with dynamic energetic talent moving up into leadership positions.

Nevada Gold Mines, owned 61.5 percent by Barrick and 38.5 percent by Newmont Goldcorp, will be operated by Barrick. The operations making up the joint venture produced in excess of 4 million ounces of gold in 2018, more than double the next largest gold mining complex.

Bristow also visited Elko in March to announce the joint venture.

