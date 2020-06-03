Barrick’s earnings rise in first quarter

The first three to four weeks of the pandemic were the hardest for Nevada Gold Mines, but things are now becoming “more normalized,” she said. NGM still continues social distancing and screening, and Raw said the way Barrick screened employees minimized risk.

Bristow said in the earnings announcement that “our sustainability and regional teams have done a great job in taking timely action to introduce comprehensive and carefully considered measures at all our sites and offices to manage and mitigate any impacts of COVID-19 on our employees and contractors.”

With higher gold prices, Barrick’s free cash flow in the first quarter ending March 31 was $438 million, up from $146 million last year, and Bristow said in the webinar that Barrick will use the money to “ensure we have the financial muscle to get through the challenges” of the pandemic.

The extra cash flow also could be there to pursue opportunities in the mining sector.

“A strong balance sheet is a good place to be,” Bristow said in the webinar.

The company reported net earnings of $400 million, or 22 cents per share, in the quarter, up from $111 million, or 6 cents per share, in the 2019 quarter, and the average realized gold price was $1,589 per ounce, up from $1,307 in the 2019 quarter.