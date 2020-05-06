Barrick’s earnings rise in pandemic

The first three to four weeks of the pandemic were the hardest for Nevada Gold Mines, but things are now becoming “more normalized,” she said. NGM continues social distancing and screening. Raw said the way Barrick screened employees minimized risk.

NGM’s steps at the mines also include reducing the number of riders on the buses by adding vans and large vehicles for worker transportation and reducing the number of miners on the cages, or elevators, at the underground mines.

“The total number of employees being transported by a cage conveyance system to our underground mines varies by site. All of our mine sites that utilize this type of underground transportation system have reduced the number of employees per cage deck, and employees are encouraged to wear their respirators and gloves while traveling in the cage,” NGM spokeswoman Natacia Eldridge said in an April 29 email.

Bristow said in the earnings announcement that “our sustainability and regional teams have done a great job in taking timely action to introduce comprehensive and carefully considered measures at all our sites and offices to manage and mitigate any impacts of COVID-19 on our employees and contractors.”