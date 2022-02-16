Barrick’s earnings up in fourth quarter

Barrick Gold Corp.’s adjusted net earnings for the fourth quarter ending Dec. 31 were up over the fourth quarter of last year, and the company on Wednesday announced a $1 billion share buyback program and detailed exploration success in Nevada.

Adjusted net earnings for the quarter totaled $626 million, or 35 cents per share, compared with $616 million, or 35 cents per share, in the 2020 quarter. Net earnings were $726 million, or 41 cents per share, compared with $685 million, or 39 cents per share, in the fourth quarter of last year.

Adjusted net earnings for all of 2021 were up 1% from 2020 at $2.065 billion, or $1.16 per share, while the adjusted net earnings for 2020 totaled $2.042 billion, or $1.15 per share. Net earnings for all of 2021 totaled $2.022 billion, or $1.14 per share, down from $2.324 billion, or $1.31 per share, in 2020.

The 35-cent earnings for the fourth quarter are up two cents from the estimate from Seeking Alpha, and Barrick’s share price was at $22.20, up $1.51 in early afternoon trading Wednesday.

The average realized gold price was $1,793 per ounce in the fourth quarter, which as actually down from the average realized gold price of $1,871 per ounce in the fourth quarter of 2020, and for all of 2021, the average realized gold price was $1,790 per ounce, up from $1,778 per ounce in 2020.

The spot gold price Wednesday afternoon was $1,871 per ounce.

Barrick President and Chief Executive Officer Mark Bristow said that for every $100 change in the gold price per ounce, attributable cash flow generated by Barrick operations increases by $1.5 billion, and for every 50-cent, per-pound change in the copper price, attributable cash flow increases by $800,000.

He said in a webinar that the company plans the share buyback program because “Barrick is a leader in the sector, and the fact that our share price does not reflect this makes Barrick’s case for investment even more compelling.”

The Barrick board of directors authorized the share repurchases over the next 12 months at prevailing market prices, and Bristow stated in the earnings report that “we have the financial strength to undertake this program.”

Barrick also reported a fourth-quarter dividend of 10 cents per share, up 11%, and stated that a base dividend in the future will be coupled with a performance dividend linked to the net cash on the balance sheet.

The company’s senior executive vice president and chief financial officer, Graham Shuttleworth, said Barrick’s “strong operating performance and financial strength has allowed us to further increase our base quarterly dividend and provide our shareholders with guidance on additional performance dividends going forward.”

The earnings report also outlined the exploration success at Carlin for Nevada Gold Mines, the joint venture of Barrick, which owns 61.5% and is the operator and Newmont Corp., which holds 38.5%, and was described by the CEO as “indisputably the world’s No. 1 gold producing complex.”

NGM’s growth manager, Adrian Williams, said that NGM “implemented a strategy focused on understanding the mineralization controls which validated the historic intercepts, upgraded our knowledge of the controls and identified two high-grade priority areas.”

He said that detailed logging led to a “step change in our understanding of the mineralization and formed the basis of a new model, which was successfully tested last year with a nine-hole drilling program that also delivered one of the best intercepts in the Carlin Trend’s history: 56.7 meters at 28.39g/t.” That’s 186 feet at 1 ounce per ton of gold.

The work led to a declaration of a maiden high-grade inferred resource of 700,000 ounces, and Barrick said this represents what is predicted to be the beginning of long-term growth of North Leeville specifically and the Greater Leeville area generally.

Continuing exploration at Leeville in the past three years also has led to a net increase in reserves of 300,000 gold ounces and measured and indicated resources of 1.7 million ounces after depletion of 1.3 million ounces through mining, Toronto-based Barrick reported.

The company said there are two drives advancing to the north to support underground conversion drilling while surface drilling continues to expand the North Leeville resource, and the two drives are expected to reach the southern margin of North Leeville later this year.

“Most importantly, new geological models have opened significant high-grade potential in multiple directions at both North Leeville and in the Greater Leeville area,” said district exploration geologist Kendle Fraley.

“The presence of fertile high-angle structural conduits intersecting a pre-mineral intrusive stock is a mirror image of the Deep Post and Deep Star orebodies, two of the richest ever discovered on the Carlin Trend, Fraley said in the report.

Bristow said in the earnings webinar that NGM’s Cortez operations will be growing to 900,000 ounces to a million ounces a year in years ahead. NGM is permitting the Goldrush underground mine operation at Cortez, and there is additional exploration that includes the Fourmile deposit still owned 100% by Barrick.

Cortez has produced a million ounces a year for a short time in the past but hasn’t for years.

The Turquoise Ridge mining complex in Humboldt County also will be steadily ramping up for the next five years or so, Bristow said.

Nevada Gold Mines produced 604,000 ounces of gold for Barrick in the fourth quarter and 981,000 ounces for Barrick and Newmont shares combined in the quarter, and NGM produced 3.31 million ounces of gold in all of 2021 for both companies together, compared with 3.47 million in the year 2020.

Fourth-quarter production for NGM was the highest since the joint venture formed in 2019, and repairs at the Goldstrike mill completed in the third quarter that allowed the roaster there to process stockpiles was a key reason for the increased production.

Barrick also reported that trials of battery-powered haul trucks continued in the quarter.

All-in sustaining costs for NGM operations averaged $893 per ounce, and for the year, $949 per ounce. The AISC costs for all of 2020 were $941 per ounce.

Production on a 100% basis for Nevada Gold Mines in the fourth quarter included: 479,000 ounces at Carlin; 275,000 ounces, Cortez; 133,000 ounces, Turquoise Ridge; 41,000 ounces, Phoenix; and 53,000 ounces at Long Canyon near Wells.

The third shaft at the Turquoise Ridge underground operations is on schedule and expected to be commissioned late this year, the company stated.

Bristow said Barrick is still determining the next steps for Long Canyon, which earlier reports stated could go on care and maintenance.

Companywide, gold production totaled 1.2 million ounces in the fourth quarter, and 2021 gold production was at nearly 4.44 million ounces, down from 4.75 million ounces in 2020.

Copper production totaled 126 million pounds in the fourth quarter, compared with 119 million pounds in the 2020 quarter, and for the year 2021, 415 million pounds, down from 457 million pounds in 2020.

Bristow also reported in the webinar that 60% of Barrick employees companywide have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

