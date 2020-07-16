Barrick’s production slips, costs up

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

TORONTO — Barrick Gold Corp. on Thursday announced preliminary second-quarter gold production of 1.15 million ounces that is down partially due to COVID-19 impacts that also increased costs, and the company reported its 61.5 percent share of Nevada Gold Mines production totaled 521,000 ounces.

Barrick President and Chief Executive Officer Mark Bristow said Barrick is still on track to meet its production guidance for the year of 4.6 million to 5 million ounce despite lockdowns and impacts from the global pandemic.

He also said the company is continuing comprehensive programs to counter the spread of the coronavirus and manage the impact of COVID-19 on its business.

Total cash costs per ounce of gold are expected to be 2- 4 percent higher for the second quarter over the first quarter of this year companywide and all-sustaining gold production costs are estimated at 7-9 percent higher for the quarter over the first quarter of 2020, according to Barrick.

Final figures will be reported when Barrick releases quarterly results on Aug. 10.