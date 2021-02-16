Barrick selling Lagunas Norte

TORONTO – Barrick Gold Corp. announced the company has reached an agreement to sell its 100% ownership in the Lagunas Norte Mine in Peru to Boroo Pte Ltd. for up to $81 million in cash and royalties, plus Boroo will assume Barrick’s closure liability for the mine.

The liability for Lagunas Norte is $226 million, backed by an existing $173 million bonding obligation, according to Barrick.

Barrick’s president and chief executive officer, Mark Bristow, said in the Feb. 16 announcement that the mine sale was in line with Barrick’s policy of selling non-core interests to focus on tier one assets. Barrick has already realized roughly $1.5 billion under that policy.

The mine has been on care and maintenance since 2019.

Toronto-based Barrick reported the Lagunas Norte sale arrangement consists of an up-front cash payment of $20 million, additional cash consideration of $10 million payable on the first anniversary of closing and $20 million payable on the second anniversary.