Barrick sells its share of KCGM in Australia

Barrick Gold Corp. announced the company has reached an agreement to sell its 50 percent interest in the Kalgoorlie Consolidated Gold Mines in Australia to Saracen Mineral Holdings Ltd. for $750 million. Newmont Goldcorp Corp. holds the other half of the operations.

“The sale of our non-operating interest in KCGM represents the first step in our plan to realize in excess of $1.5 billion from the disposal of non-core assets by the end of next year,” said Barrick President and Chief Executive Officer Mark Bristow.

“While this iconic gold mine has been a valuable contributor to Barrick over the years, the asset does not fit with our strategy of operating mines that we own,” he said in the Nov. 18 announcement.

Barrick and Newmont also are joint venture partners in Nevada Gold Mines with Barrick as operator, holding 61.5 percent and Newmont, 38.5 percent; and in the Pueblo Viejo Mine in the Dominican Republic, with Barrick owning 60 percent and the operator, Newmont, 40 percent. Colorado-based Newmont Goldcorp stated that the company looks forward to a long and productive partnership with Saracen, and Newmont will remain the operator of KCGM’s Super Pit, an open pit and underground mine in the Golden Mile region of Western Australia.