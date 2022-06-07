Barrick sells Perpetua Resources shares

Barrick Gold Corp. announced on June 7 that it has disposed of all its shares of Perpetua Resources Corp., the company developing the Stibnite Gold Project in central Idaho.

In May 2018 Barrick acquired 46,551,731 common shares of Midas Gold, the former name of Perpetua Resources. That was a $38 million transaction representing about 19.6% of the company's outstanding common shares. Barrick purchased more than 7 million additional Midas shares for about $4.4 million Canadian in July 2019, bringing Barrick’s ownership of Midas to about 19.9%.

In the announcement on the June 7, 2022 transaction, Barrick said it had disposed of 5,382,587 common shares of Perpetua Resources, which was about 8.5% of the company’s outstanding shares. The transactions resulted in gross cash proceeds for Barrick of $21,729,504 Canadian, which is about $17,336,016 U.S.

Barrick said it now “does not have beneficial ownership of, or control or direction over” any Perpetua Resources shares.

The disposition of the Perpetua shares was done “for investment portfolio management purposes,” according to Barrick.

A press release from Barrick said that “depending on market conditions and other factors, including Perpetua Resources’ business and financial condition,” Barrick may in the future decide to acquire securities of Perpetua Resources.

Also on June 7, Perpetua Resources announced that it welcomed Kopernik Global Investors LLC as a new shareholder following a recent market purchase.

“Kopernik is a global, value-oriented investor with a proven track record of successful investments, including in the metals and mining space,” a statement from Perpetua Resources said.

“We are excited to welcome Kopernik as a shareholder,” said Laurel Sayer, Perpetua Resources president and CEO. “Perpetua shares are currently trading at a significant discount to the Stibnite Gold Project’s value and this has been recognized. We believe this investment further supports our vision and superior value proposition.”

If Perpetua Resources’ Stibnite Gold Project proceeds, it is expected to be the only domestic producer of the critical mineral antimony. The site produced about 90% of the country’s domestic supply of antimony during World War II.

Perpetua Resources said Stibnite would be “one of the largest and highest-grade open pit gold mines in the country.” It has a proposed 20-year lifespan and would employ as many as 500 people.

The company has estimated the Stibnite mine could produce about 100 million to 200 million pounds of antimony, along with 4 million to 5 million ounces of gold and 6 million to 7 million ounces of silver.

“The Stibnite Gold Project is currently progressing into the later stages of the permitting process, and the company anticipates the release of a Supplemental Draft Environmental Impact Statement in the third quarter of 2022,” Perpetua Resources said.

A previous Draft Environmental Impact Statement brought in about 10,000 comments.

Perpetua’s plans include a major reclamation project to reverse damage done by past mining and return the area to its pre-mining state.

Critics of the project have said reopening the mine could bring new environmental damage to the Salmon River watershed area.

