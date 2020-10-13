Barrick signs definitive ggreement with Bullfrog Gold

TORONTO – Barrick Gold Corp. announced Wednesday that wholly-owned subsidiaries of Barrick and Bullfrog Gold Corp. have entered into a definitive purchase agreement in which Barrick will sell to BFGC all of Barrick’s mining claims, historical resources, permits, rights of way and water rights in the Bullfrog mine area. The transaction is expected to close during the fourth quarter of 2020.

The mineral lease and option to purchase agreement between a subsidiary of BFGC and Barrick dates to March 23, 2015, as amended, has been terminated, eliminating Barrick’s back-in right.

As previously announced by Bullfrog Gold Corp., Barrick will receive 54,600,000 units, with each unit comprised of one share of common stock of BFGC and one whole warrant that entitles the holder to purchase one share of capital stock in BFGC at an exercise price of $0.30 for four years from the date of closing.

On closing, Barrick will own approximately 16.8 percent of BFGC’s total issued and outstanding shares or approximately 19.9 percent of BFGC’s shares on a fully diluted basis. BFGC will also grant to Barrick a 2 percent NSR royalty on all minerals produced from the claims, decreasing to a minimum 0.5 percent NSR royalty on certain claims already subject to royalties.

