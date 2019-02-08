RENO — Barrick, one of the world’s leading gold producers with mining operations in Nevada, has made an investment of more than $345,000 at the University of Nevada, Reno.
This partnership will support opportunities to develop workforce-ready graduates and advance research in the areas of mining, environment and health. This ongoing, multidimensional partnership will allow for students to better thrive in the university’s science programs, create diversity for careers in mining, science, and engineering, further research in the area of health and self-sufficiency, advance research and development toward improved, cost effective restoration of degraded Nevada rangelands, and support programs that lead to the development of new technologies.
“Barrick is pleased to renew our ongoing partnership with UNR to enhance educational outcomes for Nevadans,” said Rebecca Darling, corporate social responsibility director for Barrick. “Investing in students and providing opportunities for post-secondary learning creates a better future for the state. We are committed to helping develop a talented workforce and Nevada’s future leaders.”
“We are grateful to Barrick for its philanthropic tradition at the University,” said Marc Johnson, president of the University of Nevada, Reno. “For more than 35 years, Barrick’s support has had a tremendous impact across campus, and its most recent pledges extend its generosity to students, faculty, and a variety of programs. From the Great Basin Sagebrush Restoration project to the Girls Math and Technology Camp, from hoop house projects for Native American communities to new scholarships benefiting women in science and engineering, and so many other worthy projects, Barrick’s support demonstrates a significant commitment to the University and the state that we both serve. Barrick is truly an exceptional partner in building what comes next in Nevada.”
Barrick’s investment will fund:
Multi-College Scholarships - $72,500
• Eight annual $5,000 scholarships for students.
• Five annual women in earth sciences $5,000 scholarships to attract and retain female students for careers in mining, science and engineering.
• An annual need-based scholarship to one participant in the Barrick Women in Science and Engineering Living Learning Community (WiSE) Scholarship program.
College of Science and the Mackay School of Earth Sciences and Engineering -- $150,000
• A faculty position in mining and metallurgical engineering.
• Academic and career advising through Mackay Student Services.
• For ScienceFIT, a six-day academic program that creates a platform for success for incoming college students by providing them with an introduction to UNR’s academic expectations prior to the start of the semester.
• Two student clubs and the senior mining engineering field experience.
• The WiSE overnight retreat where women can bond with their peers and mentors.
• The 2020 Mackay annual banquet.
College of Agriculture, Biotechnology and Natural Resources - $107,064
• Expansion of the university’s Cooperative Extension Hoop House Project, which aims to improve nutrition and health among underserved and economically vulnerable rural residents of the Duck Valley, Wells, Elko, South Fork, Battle Mountain, Ely, Duckwater, and Yomba American Indian reservations in Nevada. Hoop houses are used to improve the climate around crops, which can increase harvests, improve quality and extend production seasons.
• Research for the Hoop House project.
• Research and development of predictive rehabilitation modeling to remedy threats to Western rangelands by advancing research and development toward improved, cost-effective restoration of degraded sagebrush rangelands through the Great Basin Sagebrush Restoration Fund.
College of Education - $5,000
• The Girls Math & Technology Camp, which aims to help girls develop stronger math technology and self-confidence skills.
College of Engineering - $10,750
• Innovative engineering projects designed by teams of undergraduate students during their senior year capstone class.
• Recognize outstanding students and faculty during their spring celebration.
The company has already made sizable donations to benefit UNR, including $75,000 in 2018 for UNR Athletics programming and a $1 million investment in the planned William N. Pennington Engineering Building.
