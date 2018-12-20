TORONTO — All the conditions of the merger between Barrick Gold Corp. and Randgold Resources Ltd. have been met, and closure on the deal is expected Jan. 1.
Mark Bristow, incoming president and CEO of Barrick, said in a Dec. 17 statement that the Royal Court of Jersey’s approval was the last major landmark “on the journey toward the creation of a new breed of gold company.”
“Barrick will be the world’s biggest gold miner, but our focus will be on making it the industry’s most valued company,” he said. “By finding, developing, and operating the best assets, with the best people, we’ll deliver sustainable returns to our owners and partners.”
Barrick intends to change its ticker symbol on the New York Stock Exchange from “ABX” to “GOLD” beginning on the merged company’s first day of trading on Jan. 2.
GOLD is currently the ticker symbol for Randgold American Depositary Shares traded on the NASDAQ exchange.
Barrick will continue to trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “ABX” following the completion of the merger.
