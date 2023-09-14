TORONTO – Fourmile development project in Nevada is “best-in-class,” Barrick Gold Corp.’s mineral resource management and evaluation executive Simon Bottoms told investors in an update call.

Fourmile exploration continues “with ongoing drilling demonstrating significant potential to increase in grade and size,” he said. “Accordingly, we are assessing options for independent exploration decline access in support of a pre-feasibility study, which would later be reutilized for development and production complementing the current Goldrush development.”

Barrick holds 100% of Fourmile but Goldrush at Cortez, currently in the environmental impact statement process, is a Nevada Gold Mines property. NGM is the joint venture of Barrick and Newmont Corp., with Barrick holding 61.5%.

“The results of our preliminary economic assessment indicate that this could support a potential production profile of 300,000-400,000 ounces per annum, over and above the existing Cortez profile of 950,000 to 1.2 million ounces per year (100% basis) over 10 years,” Bottoms said.

In the Carlin district, the current 10-year production profile is expected to be between 1.4 million and 1.6 million gold ounces per year on a 100% basis, and the company stated that it has identified an exciting potential high-grade opportunity at Horsham on the northeast side of the known high-grade controlling structures in the Leeville Complex.

The company stated that it expects to advance Horsham over the next few years, and this is expected to extend the production profile for Carlin well beyond the 10 years.

Barrick also said in its Sept. 12 announcement on the investor update that at the Turquoise Ridge Complex in Humboldt County, NGM expects to build on its gold reserves and resources with potential growth opportunities at Cricket Corridor to the east, BBT Corridor to the south and Getchell Fault Zone to the west.

That expansion would add to Turquoise Ridge’s existing 10-year production profile of 550,000 to 700,000 ounces of gold per year on a 100% basis, according to Barrick.

Barrick’s president and chief executive officer, Mark Bristow, said NGM, the world’s largest gold mining complex, was expected to grow its annual production to 3.7 million ounces on a 100% basis towards the end of the decade, driven by three tier-one assets and near-mine exploration.

Bristow also told investors that Barrick plans to double its copper production by the end of the decade and continue to increase that production to roughly 1 billion pounds of copper per year by 2031.

He said the copper production, combined with gold output from its operations, was expected to increase Barrick’s attributable production 30% to 6.8 million gold equivalent ounces by 2031.

“The value of these projects, and in particular our substantial and growing copper business, is currently underestimated by the market. If it was properly appreciated Barrick would be commanding a premium to our peers,” Bristow said in the update.

Looking at copper, the Reko Dig project in Pakistan is positioned to rank as one of the world’s top 10 copper mines when its reached full production, and the pre-feasibility study on the Lumwana Super Pit Expansion Project is expected to deliver a potential 240,000 metric tons of copper production per year over the 35-year mine life, according to Barrick.

The accelerated work program at Lumwana in Zambia is now targeting a full feasibility study by the end of next year, and that would allow copper production from the Super Pit in 2028. The Reko Diq update feasibility study also remains on track for completion by the end of next year, Barrick reported.

Barrick additionally reported that the Pueblo Viejo expansion project in the Dominican Republic is transforming the operation that was headed for closure to a long-life, low-cost producer, and the company is working towards restarting the Porgera Mine in Papua New Guinea by the end of this year.

“The Africa and Middle East region, our most consistent production and reserve replacement performer, now also presents us with the exciting growth opportunities as we leverage our partnership model in Tanzania and Saudi Arabia, Bristow said.