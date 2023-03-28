RENO -- The Nevada Mining Association announced the appointment of Dana Bennett to the position of interim president. Bennett will help guide the organization through the leadership transition in the coming months, with a focus on its continued growth and success.

Former NVMA President Tyre Gray resigned in February.

Bennett brings a successful track record to the role, having previously served as the NVMA's first female president. Under her leadership, the NVMA implemented its first strategic plan, exponentially increased membership, and was named one of the best trade associations in the world.

"Dana’s experience and deep knowledge makes her the ideal leader to guide our industry through this transition,” said Greg Gibson, vice president of operations, Americas for SSR Mining and chairperson of the NVMA Board of Directors. "We're thrilled to bring her back on board to help us continue the association's mission of promoting and supporting the mining industry in Nevada."

During Bennett’s first term at the NVMA, she worked on positioning the mining industry as key to the state’s economic future in emerging technologies. As part of that effort, she served on the Nevada Board of Economic Development under both Governor Brian Sandoval and Governor Steve Sisolak.

“I am delighted to return to the Nevada Mining Association and support the industry until a permanent leader is identified," said Bennett. "I look forward to working with the board and staff to support Nevada’s foundational STEM industry."

A lifelong Nevadan, Bennett served as president of the NVMA from 2014 to 2020, the first woman ever appointed to lead this 110-year-old organization. With 30 years of experience in public policy in Nevada and a PhD in history, Bennett has authored three books and numerous articles, including a mining history column for Mining the West magazine, and has served as a consultant for companies doing business in Nevada as well as policymakers in the Silver State.

She is also the vice president of the national Mining History Association. Most recently, she led the nonpartisan Kenny Guinn Center for Policy Priorities as the interim executive director.