Bernard Wessels in at Peñasquito mine

DENVER (Business Wire) – Bernard Wessels has been appointed General Manager of the Peñasquito mine, replacing Jim Cooper. Cooper’s employment with Newmont has been terminated with immediate effect for violations of Newmont’s Code of Conduct while working for the Company in Australia.

Wessels previously managed Newmont’s Ahafo mine in Ghana since 2017. He delivered the Ahafo Mill Expansion project on budget and is advancing the improved mining method at Subika Underground which will increase production, capture higher efficiencies and lower costs.

Wessels delivered improved safety performance, consistently strong operational performance and significantly improved productivities across the site. Prior to joining Newmont, he managed complex gold and platinum mines across South Africa, balancing difficult technical and community challenges at each operation.

“Despite the challenging circumstances caused by Covid-19, the team on the ground in Mexico has continued to deliver solid operational performance at Peñasquito and has been recognized for its industry leading approach in managing through the pandemic,” President and CEO Tom Palmer said.