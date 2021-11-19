Big Springs mine seeks water permit renewal

Anova Metals Limited has applied for a renewal of the water pollution control permit for their Big Springs mine project north of Elko. Anyone who wants to comment on the permit, recommend terms and conditions for consideration of incorporation into the permit, or request a public hearing, must submit their comments or requests by Dec. 18, 2021.

For more information, go to the Nevada Division of Environmental Protection website, ndep.nv.gov and click on “news and public notices.”

The Big Springs Gold Project is about 60 miles north of Elko in Elko County. The mine is about 12 miles north of the Jerritt Canyon Mine.

The Big Springs site is in the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest. Anova Metals received approval from the US Forest Service in 2017 to mine the site.

The Big Springs area has been mined at various times over the years. Freeport Minerals Co., then owner of the Jerritt Canyon Mine, did a comprehensive exploration drilling program at Big Springs in the 1980s. Open pit mining was done on the site from 1987 to 1993. Independence Mining Co. was the owner for most of this time. At its peak, there were 12 open pit mines at the site.

Gold recovery from the spent heap and tails materials was concluded in 2000. Total gold production at the site was around 386,000 ounces. Final reclamation and closure of the mine areas went from 1995 to 2005.

Anova Metals, a gold exploration company, acquired the Big Springs property from Victoria Gold Corp. in 2013. Anova is the 100% owner.

“Big Springs is an asset with world-class scale potential,” Anova Metals says on its website. “The endowment potential of Big Springs has been severely underexplored from a modern perspective. In particular, the application of newer geophysical techniques over this part of the Independence Trend in Nevada has driven a sharply enhanced understanding and generated exciting new exploration targets.”

Anova says it had significant outcomes from its 2020 drilling at the site, and an aggressive exploration program proceeded in 2021.

