Bitterroot Resources acquires Coyote Sinter Gold/Silver Project

In order to maintain the lease and option to purchase, and subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, Bitterroot is required to make the following advance minimum royalty payments and share issuances to GSI;

- $10,000 (paid) and the issuance of 100,000 common shares in the capital of Bitterroot within 10 days of the TSX-V Acceptance Date;

- $10,000 on the 6-month anniversary of the Acceptance Date;

- $30,000 and the issuance of 100,000 common shares in the capital of Bitterroot on or before the first annual anniversary of the Acceptance Date;

- $40,000 and the issuance of 50,000 common shares in the capital of Bitterroot on or before the second annual anniversary of the Acceptance Date;

- $60,000 and the issuance of 50,000 common shares in the capital of Bitterroot on or before the third annual anniversary of the Acceptance Date;

- $100,000 on or before the fourth annual anniversary of the Acceptance Date;

- $125,000 on or before the fifth annual anniversary of the Acceptance Date;