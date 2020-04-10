BLM approves Bell Mountain Mine Project

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CARSON CITY -- The Bureau of Land Management, Carson City District, Stillwater Field Office has approved the Bell Mountain Exploration Corp.’s Bell Mountain Mine Project.

BLM previously held a 30-day public comment period beginning Jan. 31, 2020.

The Bell Mountain Mine will consist of open pit mining and heap leach processing located in Churchill County, approximately 40 miles southeast of Fallon, and will mine for gold and silver.

The project includes one new right-of-way for a water conveyance pipeline and use of the existing Earthquake Fault Road.

This project will encompass approximately 180 acres of new disturbance on BLM-administered lands.

A copy of the Environmental Assessment and other related documents are available at https://go.usa.gov/xd2Ja.

