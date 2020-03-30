BLM approves expansion of Coeur Rochester and Packard Mine

WINNEMUCCA – The Bureau of Land Management’s Winnemucca District Office has approved expansion of the Coeur Rochester and Packard Mine.

The record of decision was signed after compiling a thorough analysis of the environmental impacts associated with the proposal.

The mine complex, which encompasses both the Coeur Rochester and Packard pits, is 26 miles northeast of Lovelock in Pershing County.

“Sustainable mining on public lands is a vital source of revenue and employment for counties across Nevada. We’re pleased to be able to do our part to ensure that the Coeur Rochester and Packard Mines will continue to operate through 2033,” said BLM Nevada State Director Jon Raby.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Coeur Rochester Inc. is expanding the existing Rochester and Packard Mine, which it has operated since 1986. The project extends the life of the mine through 2033, continuing the employment of the 302 current employees. An average of 58 temporary jobs would be added during the two years the expansion will be under construction.

Changes include expanding mining in the Rochester and Packard pits and moving, relocating or expanding heap leach pads, waste rock dumps, haul roads, access roads, and water pipeline and processing facilities.