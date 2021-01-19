BLM approves proposed Thacker Pass lithium mine in Record of Decision

Orovada--The Thacker Pass lithium mine proposed by Lithium Nevada Corp. has been approved by the Bureau of Land Management Humboldt River Field Office in an official Record of Decision.

The project would include 5,700 acres of public lands within the project area located approximately 17 miles northwest of Orovada and 53 miles north-northwest of Winnemucca in Humboldt County.

“The Thacker Pass Mine will provide a long-term solution for the growing need for lithium while providing economic benefits for Humboldt County, especially around Orovada, McDermitt and Winnemucca,” Winnemucca District Manager Ester McCullough said.

The project will employ approximately 1,000 employees during construction and 300 employees once fully operational. Lithium is identified as essential to the economic and national security of the United States. It has several uses but one of the most valuable is as a component of rechargeable lithium-ion batteries. Lithium consumption has increased significantly in recent years because rechargeable lithium batteries are used extensively in the growing market for portable electronic devices and in electric tools, electric vehicles, and grid storage applications.