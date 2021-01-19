 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
BLM approves proposed Thacker Pass lithium mine in Record of Decision
0 comments
top story

BLM approves proposed Thacker Pass lithium mine in Record of Decision

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Orovada--The Thacker Pass lithium mine proposed by Lithium Nevada Corp. has been approved by the Bureau of Land Management Humboldt River Field Office in an official Record of Decision.

The project would include 5,700 acres of public lands within the project area located approximately 17 miles northwest of Orovada and 53 miles north-northwest of Winnemucca in Humboldt County.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“The Thacker Pass Mine will provide a long-term solution for the growing need for lithium while providing economic benefits for Humboldt County, especially around Orovada, McDermitt and Winnemucca,” Winnemucca District Manager Ester McCullough said.

The project will employ approximately 1,000 employees during construction and 300 employees once fully operational. Lithium is identified as essential to the economic and national security of the United States. It has several uses but one of the most valuable is as a component of rechargeable lithium-ion batteries. Lithium consumption has increased significantly in recent years because rechargeable lithium batteries are used extensively in the growing market for portable electronic devices and in electric tools, electric vehicles, and grid storage applications.

A Notice of Availability of the Final Environmental Impact Statement for the Thacker Pass Lithium Mine was published in the Federal Register on December 3, 2020. The Thacker Pass Lithium Mine Record of Decision are available on our National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) ePlanning website and can be accessed at https://eplanning.blm.gov/eplanning-ui/project/1503166/510.

For further information, please contact Ken Loda, Project Lead, at 775-623-1500.

0 comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Barrick reports production figures
Mining

Barrick reports production figures

Barrick Gold Corp. on Thursday announced fourth-quarter production of 1.21 million ounces of gold, a drop from 1.44 million ounces in the 2019 quarter for all operations, and the company reported 546,000 ounces of gold production in the quarter for its share of Nevada Gold Mines.

Hycroft appoints key leadership figures
Mining

Hycroft appoints key leadership figures

 “We worked quickly to identify critical roles and find highly experienced candidates to strengthen the technical and operations group in order to position Hycroft for a successful future,” President and CEO Diane R. Garrett said.

Watch Now: Related Video

Mining Quarterly: A look at Gold Quarry

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News