BLM begins review of Rhyolite Ridge

The Bureau of Land Management announced this week that it is beginning a review of Ioneer’s proposed Rhyolite Ridge Lithium-Boron Mine Project southwest of Tonopah.

A public scoping period for the project has begun, so people can submit their comments to the BLM through Jan. 20, 2023.

The BLM review is beginning less than a week after the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service declared the rare Nevada wildflower Tiehm’s buckwheat is endangered. The buckwheat has been found only on 10 acres of land in the area of the proposed mine.

Ioneer Ltd. said the decision by the BLM to begin the review period marks a major milestone toward the completion of the National Environmental Policy Act process and approval of the project’s Plan of Operations.

“We understand the Rhyolite Ridge Project is the first lithium project to be issued a Notice of Intent under the Biden administration,” said Ioneer Executive Chairman James Calaway. “We see this as a significant step toward ensuring a strong domestic supply of critical minerals and strategic materials necessary for development of a domestic battery supply chain essential to the electrification of transportation in the U.S.”

Ioneer began work on the Rhyolite Ridge Plan of Operations almost four years ago. The latest revised plan was submitted to the BLM in July 2022. Ioneer stated that under the revised plan, there are no project-related direct impacts to any of the subpopulations of Tiehm’s buckwheat.

BLM determined that the Plan of Operations was complete on Aug.17, 2022. However, BLM cannot approve the plan until an environmental review is completed under NEPA.

Environmental Impact Statement contractor Stantec, the BLM, and other cooperating government agencies will use comments received during scoping and resource information gathered by Ioneer to prepare an EIS.

The NEPA process culminates in the BLM’s Record of Decision, which represents the Department of Interior’s final decision on Ioneer’s application for an approved Plan of Operations. An approved plan will allow the company to commence construction of the Rhyolite Ridge Project.

The company’s current estimate is that a ROD could be received in the first quarter of 2024. Ioneer estimates construction could take 24 months, so the first production at the mine could begin in 2026.

“The NOI marks an important milestone toward the realization of the Rhyolite Ridge Lithium Boron Project and reflects the hard work and dedication of the Ioneer and Stantec teams working closely with the BLM and cooperating agencies,” said Ioneer Managing Director Bernard Rowe.

“Our project is uniquely positioned in the U.S., and has been engineered to ensure a stable, long term, environmentally sustainable source of lithium. The project is expected to produce sufficient lithium to allow for the manufacture of approximately 400,000 electric vehicles per year over many decades.

“In delivering this world-class project,” Rowe said, “Ioneer will help the U.S. create a domestic supply of lithium for auto manufacturers, quadrupling the current domestic supply, critical to meeting the climate goals established by the Biden administration, while also positively impacting the Nevada economy by creating 400 to 500 construction jobs and 250 to 300 operating jobs to help diversify the Nevada economy.”

The Center for Biological Diversity said it will continue to oppose the proposed mine to protect Tiehm’s buckwheat.

“Rhyolite Ridge Mine poses an existential threat to Tiehm’s buckwheat, and we’re gearing up for a fight,” said Patrick Donnelly, Great Basin director at the Center for Biological Diversity. “The recent endangered species listing gives us the most powerful tool in the conservation toolbox to prevent the extinction of this rare, beautiful wildflower.”

The Center said “Ioneer’s proposal is to almost completely surround most of the buckwheat with open-pit mining operations, leaving just a 12-foot buffer between the endangered species and the mining pit.”

In 2021 the Center proposed a protected area around the wildflowers with a one-mile buffer. The Center said there is an extensive body of peer-reviewed literature demonstrating that harm to rare plants from dust and pollution deposits from mining is most severe within one mile of mining operations.

“Ioneer’s ‘Buckwheat Island’ scenario would spell doom for this sensitive little flower,” Donnelly said. “The Endangered Species Act is designed to protect not just plants and animals but the ecosystems those species depend on. We’re going to fight tooth and nail to stop Ioneer from destroying Tiehm’s buckwheat’s ecosystem.”

“We have to transition to renewable energy to address the climate emergency, but we can’t wipe plants and animals off the planet in the process,” said Donnelly. “If the Biden administration wants the renewable energy transition to succeed, it needs to devise a plan that doesn’t drive species extinct.”

In an interview with Mining the West magazine in April 2022 Ioneer’s Bernard Rowe said there are a variety of threats to Tiehm’s buckwheat, including climate change, drought, and rodents, and the work being done by Ioneer can protect the plant and help it to spread across a larger area.

The Fish and Wildlife Service said an apparent, unprecedented rodent attack wiped out about 60% of the Tiehm’s buckwheat plants in 2020.

“Just pointing at mining and saying, oh, it will wipe out the plant, we strongly deny that,” Rowe said. “In actual fact, we see ourselves as the solution. We’ll spend the money, we’ve already been doing it, we’ve spent well over $1 million researching and understanding this plant. And it’s through good science, that’s how you’re going to ensure that this plant survives into the future. Not by just putting a fence around 10 acres and saying it’s protected. It’s not.”

Ioneer sent out an email on Dec. 20 encouraging people to voice their support for the Rhyolite Ridge project.

Public scoping meetings on the project will be held on Zoom Jan. 4 at 2 p.m. and Jan 5 at 5 p.m.

For more information on the project and on submitting comments, go to eplanning.blm.gov and search for Rhyolite Ridge.