BLM decision on Gibellini may come in March

Nevada Vanadium’s Gibellini mine project in Eureka County is advancing through the permitting stages with the final U.S. Bureau of Land Management environmental impact statement and a record of decision expected in the new year.

“The current schedule has the BLM publishing the final EIS in February 2023 and issuing a record of decision in March of 2023,” said Prudence Crampton, public affairs spokeswoman for the BLM’s Battle Mountain District.

Meanwhile, Nevada Vanadium and Flying Nickel Mining Corp. are finalizing their merger, which Nevada Vandadium Chief Executive Officer Ron Espell said the companies hope to close by the end of this year.

Looking at the EIS process, he said he is “hoping that the process goes quickly now that there is a 45-day maximum for final review by the BLM in D.C. for critical minerals before the final EIS is published in the Federal Register.”

Vanadium is considered a critical mineral because of its use in vanadium-flow batteries, in lithium-vanadium-phosphate batteries, in the defense and aerospace industries, and in the steel industry.

Crampton said the BLM received 12 public comment letters on the draft EIS for the proposed mine, and those letters “contained a combined total of 87 individual comments” focused on several issues.

“While there was an array of comment topics, the majority centered on the water usage, management and quality; potential effects to wildlife (greater sage-grouse in particular) and wild horse populations; traffic impacts; and heap leach facility operation and closure,” she said in an email.

Espell said in an earlier interview that only one person showed up for the BLM meeting in Eureka on the draft EIS, and no one showed up at the Ely meeting, so he was hoping community outreach had satisfied most people’s concerns about the project. BLM also involved the Duckwater Indian Reservation.

He said Nevada Vanadium still has state permitting to complete for the Gibellini Project, as well, but the push for those permits will come with BLM’s record of decision.

The company must raise money to construct the mine, secure the financing and secure project procurement, as well, and current prices for vanadium could pose problems. Espell said vanadium was $12 a pound earlier this year but was at $7.40 to $7.50 per pound in late October, while the all-in costs for the mine is around $7 per pound.

The Gibellini open pit mine would be constructed 27 miles southeast of the town of Eureka, and the BLM reported earlier that it would be the first primary vanadium operation in the United States. The mine also would produce uranium yellowcake as a byproduct.

According to earlier reports, there are small amounts of naturally occurring uranium in the vanadium ore that will be leached along with the vanadium that would be packaged in lined and sealed drums.

Nevada Vanadium foresees annual production of 10 million pounds of vanadium and 50,000 pounds of yellowcake, and the company plans to develop a renewable energy source for the mine.

According to the plans, Gibellini would employ 120 people during construction and 113 people during the 24-hour, seven-day operation for roughly seven years. BLM estimates the construction period will be one and a half years leading up to the seven years of production.

The project area covered 6,456 acres of public land. Surface disturbance is estimated at 806 acres, according to the BLM. The proposed mine site is about five miles south of the Fish Creek Ranch, which would supply water to the Gibellini operations through its irrigation system.

The BLM stated earlier that part of the proposed project is in the Gibellini Mining District that contains remnants of historic mining activities, including waste rock dumps, mine adits, ore loadout stations, foundations of mine facilities and pre-1981 mining cuts for exploration and ore sampling.

The proposed project calls for an open pit mine, heap leach facility that would use sulfuric acid and a process facility. No dewatering would be required, so there would be no pit lake after mining ends.

The BLM wrote that the project additionally includes a rock disposal area, crushing facilities and stockpile, process and make-up water ponds, borrow areas, mine and access roads, water and power supply lines, ancillary facilities and areas of continued exploration.

The plan for solar panels for alternative energy was also included in the draft EIS. The company announced in June that Hitachi Energy had been selected to provide consulting services for development of a renewable energy supply.

If construction begins as planned in early 2024, the operator will be Flying Nickel, which is acquiring Nevada Vanadium. Both companies were spun off earlier from Flying Elephant. The companies stated in earlier announcements that the merger will offer investors the opportunity to invest in both nickel and vanadium.

Flying Nickel is advancing its Minago nickel project in Manitoba, Canada.

Once the transaction is approved, the Flying Nickel and Nevada Vanadium list of board members and management calls for the majority of the members of the two boards to be on the new board and gives the CEO position to John Lee, who is now acting CEO of Flying Nickel.

Espell will become vice president for environment once the merger is completed, giving up his CEO position with Nevada Vanadium. Espell earlier worked for the Nevada Division of Environmental Protection and McEwen Mining and spent 17 years with Barrick Gold Corp.

