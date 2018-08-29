CARSON CITY —The Bureau of Land Management has extended the public comment period for the draft Environmental Assessment, for the proposed Rawhide Mining LLC Regent Expansion in Mineral County.
The BLM is also seeking public comments and input under Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act for the project. This includes seeking information and identifying historic properties in or near the project area. Public comments have been extended 14 days and will be accepted through Sept. 14.
This EA analyzes the proposal by Rawhide Mining Company LLC and potential impacts from the proposed development of this project. The proposed action consists of construction, mining (ore and waste rock) and heap leach activities associated with the Regent Area Expansion and the Denton-Rawhide Mine Area on both private and BLM-administered public land. Surface area disturbances and design for mine components include heap leach facilities, waste rock storage facilities, haul roads, access roads, ancillary yard areas and storm water management systems. Exploration activities have identified additional mineral reserves in the Regent Area.
A copy of the EA is available in the Carson City District BLM Office and on the project webpage at https://go.usa.gov/xUwpy during the 30-day comment period. Please send written comments to: Kenneth Depaoli, Project Lead, Stillwater Field Office, 5665 Morgan Mill Road, Carson City, NV 89701. Comments may also be submitted electronically via the EA webpage (under the “Contact Information” section), via email to blm_nv_ccdowebmail@blm.gov or via fax at (775) 885-6147 with the subject heading “Rawhide Project DEA.”
