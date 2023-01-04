 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BLM extends Rhyolite Ridge comment period

Rhyolite Ridge site

The Rhyolite Ridge site

 Ioneer Ltd. photo

The Bureau of Land Management has extended the public scoping period for the Rhyolite Ridge Lithium-Boron Project by two weeks. The new deadline for submitting formal comments is Feb. 3.

The BLM is holding one more online public scoping meeting on Rhyolite Ridge at 5 p.m. Jan. 5. Attendees must register in advance. The scoping meeting will provide an overview of the proposed project and the environmental review process. No formal comments will be accepted during the meeting.

For more information on the project and on submitting comments and registering for the scoping meeting, go to eplanning.blm.gov and search for Rhyolite Ridge.

Ioneer’s proposed Rhyolite Ridge Project is in the Silver Peak Range in Esmeralda County. It is about 40 miles southwest of Tonopah. The mine would employ up to 500 workers during construction and up to 350 workers during operations.

The Tiehm’s buckwheat, which grows only on 10 acres of land in the area of the proposed mine, was declared endangered by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service on Dec. 14. Ioneer has said they will work to protect the plant and expand its area. The Center for Biological Diversity has said it will continue to oppose the proposed mine to protect buckwheat.

Related to this story

Feds launching review of mine at site of endangered flower

Feds launching review of mine at site of endangered flower

Days after U.S. wildlife officials declared a Nevada wildflower endangered at the site of a proposed lithium mine, federal land managers are initiating a review of the project plans the developer says will allow the mine and flower to co-exist. The Interior Department’s Bureau of Land Management published a notice of intent Tuesday to move forward with the environmental review. It comes on the heels of the Fish and Wildlife Service's determination last week Tiehm’s buckwheat is on the brink of extinction. The Australian mining company says it hopes to begin mining lithium to make batteries in electric cars by 2026. Environmentalists say they are gearing up for another fight in court.

Nevada flower listed as endangered at lithium mine site

Nevada flower listed as endangered at lithium mine site

U.S. wildlife officials have declared a Nevada wildflower endangered at the only place it’s known to exist — on a high-desert ridge where a lithium mine is planned to help meet growing demand for electric car batteries. The Fish and Wildlife Service formally listed Tiehm’s buckwheat Wednesday and designated 910 acres of critical habitat for the 6-inch-tall, yellow flower it says is on the brink of extinction. The listing at the mine site halfway between Reno and Las Vegas raises another potential hurdle for President Joe Biden’s “green energy” agenda. The mine developer says it has a plan that would allow the mine and the plant to co-exist.

