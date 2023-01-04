BLM extends Rhyolite Ridge comment period

The Bureau of Land Management has extended the public scoping period for the Rhyolite Ridge Lithium-Boron Project by two weeks. The new deadline for submitting formal comments is Feb. 3.

The BLM is holding one more online public scoping meeting on Rhyolite Ridge at 5 p.m. Jan. 5. Attendees must register in advance. The scoping meeting will provide an overview of the proposed project and the environmental review process. No formal comments will be accepted during the meeting.

For more information on the project and on submitting comments and registering for the scoping meeting, go to eplanning.blm.gov and search for Rhyolite Ridge.

Ioneer’s proposed Rhyolite Ridge Project is in the Silver Peak Range in Esmeralda County. It is about 40 miles southwest of Tonopah. The mine would employ up to 500 workers during construction and up to 350 workers during operations.

The Tiehm’s buckwheat, which grows only on 10 acres of land in the area of the proposed mine, was declared endangered by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service on Dec. 14. Ioneer has said they will work to protect the plant and expand its area. The Center for Biological Diversity has said it will continue to oppose the proposed mine to protect buckwheat.